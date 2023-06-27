29 scrambling for AL ticket







During the last three days from June 24 to 26, a total of 29 Awami League men collected nomination papers from the party office, Biplab Barua, Office Secretary of Awami League told the Daily Observer on Monday.



The party nomination seekers are: AKM Belayet Hussain former Vice President, Ershadul Ameen bother of deceased Afsarul Ameen, Kamrunnnesa wife of deceased Afsarul Ameen and his son Faisal Ameen, Saifuddin Khaled Bahar son of Late M A Aziz, former Juba League convener Mohiuddin Bacchu, Joint convener of City AL Badiul Alam, M Javed Nazrul Islam, M Aslam Hussain, Ohid Siraj Chowdhury, Joint convenor of City Juba League Farid Mahmud, Delwar Hussain Bhuiyan, and Safar Ali, Muhammad Hussain, M Helaluddin Chowdhury, M ABdul Latif, Rashedul Hasan, Emdadul Islam, Roksana Parvin, Khurshed Alam Sujan former Administrator of CCC and Vice President of City AL, KBM Shahajahan and Juba League former presidium member Syed Mahmudul Huq, Sheikh Muhammad Shafiul Azam, Ahmed Faisal Chowdhury, Jamshedul Alam Chowdhury, Rehana Begum Ranu, and Abul Fazal Kabir Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has taken preparations for holding the by-polls of Chattogram-10.



EC has already prepared a list of 4,000 polling officials for 156 polling centres with 1,251 booths.



The Chattogram-10 constituency has been formed with Doublemooring, Pahartali and Halishahar thanas of the Chattogram Metrolpolitan Police.



EC sources said, the training for the polling officials will be held from July 21 to July 26.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission announced the by-election schedule for Chattogram-10 on June 8.



According to EC sources, the by-election of the said constituency will be held on July 30.

Interested candidates must file their nomination papers by July 4.



The nominations will then be scrutinised on July 6 and the last day for withdrawing candidature is July 12. Symbols will be allocated the following day, according to the election schedule.



CHATTOGRAM, June 26: A total of 29 local Awami League leaders are scrambling for the party ticket to run for the Chattogram-10 by-election slated for July 30, which fell vacant after the death of Afsarul Ameen Chowdhury.During the last three days from June 24 to 26, a total of 29 Awami League men collected nomination papers from the party office, Biplab Barua, Office Secretary of Awami League told the Daily Observer on Monday.The party nomination seekers are: AKM Belayet Hussain former Vice President, Ershadul Ameen bother of deceased Afsarul Ameen, Kamrunnnesa wife of deceased Afsarul Ameen and his son Faisal Ameen, Saifuddin Khaled Bahar son of Late M A Aziz, former Juba League convener Mohiuddin Bacchu, Joint convener of City AL Badiul Alam, M Javed Nazrul Islam, M Aslam Hussain, Ohid Siraj Chowdhury, Joint convenor of City Juba League Farid Mahmud, Delwar Hussain Bhuiyan, and Safar Ali, Muhammad Hussain, M Helaluddin Chowdhury, M ABdul Latif, Rashedul Hasan, Emdadul Islam, Roksana Parvin, Khurshed Alam Sujan former Administrator of CCC and Vice President of City AL, KBM Shahajahan and Juba League former presidium member Syed Mahmudul Huq, Sheikh Muhammad Shafiul Azam, Ahmed Faisal Chowdhury, Jamshedul Alam Chowdhury, Rehana Begum Ranu, and Abul Fazal Kabir Ahmed.Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has taken preparations for holding the by-polls of Chattogram-10.EC has already prepared a list of 4,000 polling officials for 156 polling centres with 1,251 booths.The Chattogram-10 constituency has been formed with Doublemooring, Pahartali and Halishahar thanas of the Chattogram Metrolpolitan Police.EC sources said, the training for the polling officials will be held from July 21 to July 26.Meanwhile, the Election Commission announced the by-election schedule for Chattogram-10 on June 8.According to EC sources, the by-election of the said constituency will be held on July 30.Interested candidates must file their nomination papers by July 4.The nominations will then be scrutinised on July 6 and the last day for withdrawing candidature is July 12. Symbols will be allocated the following day, according to the election schedule.