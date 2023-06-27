Minor boy among 2 drown in Ctg







The deceased were Ruma Dey, 45, wife of Sharat Dey of Suchakradandi area under ward No.2 of Patiya municipality and two-year-old Md Taisirul, son of Md Tarke of Paschim Gomandi Bahaddarhapara under ward No9 of Boalkhali municipality.



According to the family, Ruma went to the pond to take a bath around 7:00am but didn't return for a long time.

As she was not found, a local team of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) department accompanied by a diver team from the city recovered her body from the pond around 9:00am, said Patiya Fire Service's station master Saiful Islam.



On the other hand, family members found Taisirul's floating body in a pond around an hour after it went missing. �UNB



