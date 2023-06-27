Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023, 4:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BNP can’t tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Information and BroadcastingMinister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the biggest weakness of BNP leaders is that they are not able to differentiate between political activists and terrorists.

"There is a difference between terrorist activities and political activities. BNP's activities are based on terrorism and they do terrorism in the name of politics. That's where the problem lies," the information minister said while replying to a question from journalists after a book unveiling ceremony at the Secretariat on Monday noon.

Responding to a question from the journalists regarding BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul's recent comments, Hasan Mahmud said: "The government is not committing atrocities on anyone. But those who carried out arson, attacked the police and are still doing it, those who are still vandalizing cars on the streets under the leadership of Mirza Fakhrul, action should be taken against them."

The minister also addressed the recent drive against unregistered IPTV and cable TV across the country and said those unregistered IP and Cable TVs are engaged in various illegal activities including extortion.

"According to the broadcasting policy, IPTVs and random YouTube channels cannot broadcast news, yet they are doing it illegally," he said.

"The ministry has ordered the district commissioners to conduct raids in this regard and take action against those who do not have valid licenses and those who are involved in extortion and other malpractices." Ambitious budget for public welfare.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19: BD reports 110 new cases
Minor boy among 2 drown in Ctg
BNP can’t tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan
Dengue: 371 more cases reported
Man stabbed to death in C’ganj
Security guard stabbed to death in Dhaka’s Agargaon
Sultana made first woman Ansar ADG
70-year old jumps before train in Dhaka’s Khilgaon, dies


Latest News
PM joins post-budget dinner
Preparatory Meeting of UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2023 wraps up in Dhaka
Police firmly committed to enabling smooth Eid journeys for all: IGP
Suspect in Agargaon security guard murder arrested
Sorry if anyone felt hurt, says CEC about his comment on IAB candidate
Bangladesh come from behind to beat Maldives, keep SAFF dream alive
Dollar exchange rate for repatriated export income increased to Tk107.5
BNP can't tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan
Formation of polls time govt possible through talks: Fakhrul
Shaheed Kamaruzzaman's birth centenary observed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Fake note factory busted in city, 9 held
Padma Bridge gives a boost to tourism
Security guard stabbed dead in Agargaon
Ignoring speculations Biden, Modi drop Bangladesh issues
Last working day today before Eid
Saudi-French relations: the sky is the limit
BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony
Cumilla's Bibir Bazar port to remain closed for 6 days
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft