BNP can’t tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan

Information and BroadcastingMinister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the biggest weakness of BNP leaders is that they are not able to differentiate between political activists and terrorists."There is a difference between terrorist activities and political activities. BNP's activities are based on terrorism and they do terrorism in the name of politics. That's where the problem lies," the information minister said while replying to a question from journalists after a book unveiling ceremony at the Secretariat on Monday noon.Responding to a question from the journalists regarding BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul's recent comments, Hasan Mahmud said: "The government is not committing atrocities on anyone. But those who carried out arson, attacked the police and are still doing it, those who are still vandalizing cars on the streets under the leadership of Mirza Fakhrul, action should be taken against them."The minister also addressed the recent drive against unregistered IPTV and cable TV across the country and said those unregistered IP and Cable TVs are engaged in various illegal activities including extortion."According to the broadcasting policy, IPTVs and random YouTube channels cannot broadcast news, yet they are doing it illegally," he said."The ministry has ordered the district commissioners to conduct raids in this regard and take action against those who do not have valid licenses and those who are involved in extortion and other malpractices." Ambitious budget for public welfare. �UNB