Dengue: 371 more cases reported

Three-hundred-seventy-one more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning.Of the new patients, Two-hundred-thirty-six were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).1,385 dengue patients, including 1,022 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.So far, the DGHS has recorded 7,609 dengue cases, 6,179 recoveries, and 45 deaths this year. �UNB