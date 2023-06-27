Man stabbed to death in C’ganj







The deceased was Durul Huda, 40, son of Chan Mandal of Miratuli Babbupur village in Nyalavanga Union.



Zobair Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibganj Police Station said Durul Huda was accused in a murder case. But he was out on bail and staying in his father-in-law's house in Tuntuni para.

Around 7:30pm, the miscreants entered the house and stabbed him multiple times, leaving him seriously injured, he said.



Relatives rescued him and took him to the 250-bed district hospital. From there, he was being taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, but died on the way. �UNB



