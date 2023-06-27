Sultana made first woman Ansar ADG







Deputy Director General Colonel Nazim Uddin and Deputy Director General AKM Ziaul Alam along with several officers and staff and battalion Ansar members were present at the rank adorning ceremony.



Fatema Sultana became the first woman ADG of Ansar and VDP after being promoted from DDG on June 22.

Her promotion marks the beginning of another new chapter in the force. Before this she served as the DDG of Dhaka Range.



She joined Ansar cadre as Assistant Director on December 20 in 1989 through BCS 8th batch. She started her career as Assistant Director in Dhaka District. Later she served as Assistant Director in Comilla Range, Headquarters Communications, Records (Battalion) and Project Training Branch.



