Tuesday, 27 June, 2023, 4:36 AM
Editorial

Focus on capacity building of root-level institutions

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

It becomes a regular phenomenon that the Health and Education ministries with their respective divisions squarely have records of poor utilization of the yearly ADP budgetary allocations.

The incapacity of budget implementation equates to adding insult to injuries as this unutilized budget falls in the category of non-performing loan. The government has to bear the brunt of paying the loan to the donors or lenders without gaining much benefits from the borrowed loans.

Secondly, a year's non-performance means clamping down the budgetary allocation of those respective divisions for the next year, and the granting of a 7,218.33 crore budget against the proposed 14,000 crores for the Education Ministry for the next fiscal year validates the second supposition.

Yet, these two of the service-oriented sectors have zillions of shortcomings. They help to reach the government services to the doorsteps of the citizen, though they have to make a balance, every time, between the provision and the scarcity. But these institutes are run by a CHCP (Community Health Care Provider) having meager resources to help the root level people for any assistance during reproductive health complexities, and so on. Similarly, the teaching-learning is not research-oriented in our case.

Hence, it is the clarion call of the day that the ministries and divisions should focus on capacity building of their root-level institutions so that they can easily handle the projects as per their demands. Thus, the allocation will be timely executed through the capacity expansions of those small-range institutions, which may play a crucial role in ADP implementation.

Deb Proshad Halder
Jashore



