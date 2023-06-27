Eid greetings to all our readers







The festival falls on the 10th day of Zilhaj, the last month of the Islamic calendar.



However, Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's supreme sacrifice, surrender and devotion to the ultimate wish of the Almighty Allah for seeking the latter's divine blessings. And as a token of showing profound respect to the spirit of Ibrahim's complete devotion to the god almighty, the Muslims across the globe has been sacrificing animals for centuries in the name of Allah.

Responding to a divine dream, Prophet Ibrahim gladly and obediently agreed to slaughter his son to the divine will of Allah. However, when Prophet Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son, divine intervention once again prevented him from doing so.



Since this incident, Muslims have been sacrificing animals as a token of self-sacrifice. This sacrificial culture takes place every year after the holy Hajj, the largest religious pilgrimage of Muslims.



During the Hajj lasting for five days, millions of Muslims from every nook and corner of the world gather at the yard of Arafat, setting a unique example of Islamic fraternity.



However, this year, Eid ul Adha in our country will be observed amid a growing uncertain political future and mounting inflation.



In this context, we have a moral as well as a spiritual obligation to support the poor and needy and not let them down or make them feel neglected. Hence, we urge all to incorporate the marginalised people living around us to share the Eid happiness.



True religious spirit is nascent in the service to mankind. The essence of animal sacrifice is also about suppressing animal instincts erupting in every individual.



However, we being sincere Muslims must comprehend and buckle up to overcome our egoistic and materialistic outlook, and work together toward achieving an egalitarian society that promotes equity, justice and good practices. On that note - One of the fundamental aspects of Eid al-Adha is the spirit of generosity and charity.



We also urge the authorities concerned to ensure that the proper hygiene system is followed in the cattle markets in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country which are gaining pace with the festival around the corner. The two city corporations in the capital and other local administrations must diligently carry out their duties, so that garbage and other waste material do not pile up on our roads and public places.



We share the true spirits of this sacred festival with Muslims all over the world.



Eid Mubarak to all our valued readers.



