





He breathed his last in his own home in Hatipagarh Village at Nayabel Union in the upazila.



After Juma prayer on Friday, he was given guard of honour on the Hatibhanga mosque premises.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (Acting) Chirstopher Himel Risil, and Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari Police Station Emdadul Haq were present at that time.



Suruj Ali left behind his wife, children and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Rokeya Begum

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Rokeya Begum, mother of journalist Ashraful Alam and member of Dumuria Pres Club (DPC), passed away on Monday. She was 78.



She breathed her last at 10:30 am while undergoing treatment in Khulna Abu Naser Specialised Hospital. She had been suffering from different diseases including diabetes and stroke effects.



She left behind her son, daughter, many grand children, and well-wishers to mourn his death.



After Johr prayer, her Namaj-e-Janaza was held on Thukrah Madrasa ground. Later on, she was laid down at her family graveyard. NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Suruj Ali, freedom fighter (FF) and former union member in Nalitabari Upazila of the district, passed away on Thursday night. He was 75.He breathed his last in his own home in Hatipagarh Village at Nayabel Union in the upazila.After Juma prayer on Friday, he was given guard of honour on the Hatibhanga mosque premises.Upazila Nirbahi Officer (Acting) Chirstopher Himel Risil, and Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari Police Station Emdadul Haq were present at that time.Suruj Ali left behind his wife, children and many well-wishers to mourn his death.Rokeya BegumDUMURIA, KHULNA: Rokeya Begum, mother of journalist Ashraful Alam and member of Dumuria Pres Club (DPC), passed away on Monday. She was 78.She breathed her last at 10:30 am while undergoing treatment in Khulna Abu Naser Specialised Hospital. She had been suffering from different diseases including diabetes and stroke effects.She left behind her son, daughter, many grand children, and well-wishers to mourn his death.After Johr prayer, her Namaj-e-Janaza was held on Thukrah Madrasa ground. Later on, she was laid down at her family graveyard.