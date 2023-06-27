

Blacksmiths passing busy time



Blacksmiths in all 13 upazilas of the district are passing busy time.



Four to five years back, the blacksmith profession was very profitable. Then demands of iron and steel-made tools including sharp-edged ploughs spikes, knives, sickles, choppers and others were higher.

Now due to introduction of mechanical ploughs, tractors or power tillers, mechanised vehicles and machine-driven harvesters, their usage has decreased. Thousand of blacksmiths are now shifting to other profession.



According to Bangladesh small and cottage industries corporation (BSCIC)- Kishoreganj, there were over 600 blacksmiths in the district 30-40 years back.



At present, their number has come down to about 300.



Blacksmiths Habib Miah and Abdul Mannan at Katiarchar in Sadar Upazila said, only during the Eid-el-Azha, the demand of their products increases.



A visit found blacksmiths busy making and selling their products.



Swapon Karmokar, a 49-year blacksmith, said, "We remain workless for almost all months of the year. But with the arrival of Eid-ul-Azha, we become happy."



Anil Kumer Karmoker, a blacksmith of Kuliarchar Upazila said, decreasing demand, lack of skilled manpower, higher prices of raw materials including charcoal, files, cast-iron, steel and others have hiked their production costs. With this, their profession has turned tough.



Also knife sharpeners are moving from door to door to sharpen knives and other cutting tools. They will continue sharpening work till the night before the Eid day.



