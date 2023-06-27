Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023, 4:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Blacksmiths passing busy time

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

Blacksmiths passing busy time

Blacksmiths passing busy time

KISHOREGANJ, June 26: Animal slaughtering tools, such as knives, machetes and choppers, are being made in full swing in the district ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Blacksmiths in all 13 upazilas of the district are passing busy time.

Four to five years back, the blacksmith profession was very profitable. Then demands of iron and steel-made tools including sharp-edged ploughs spikes, knives, sickles, choppers and others were higher.

Now due to introduction of mechanical ploughs, tractors or power tillers, mechanised vehicles and machine-driven harvesters, their usage has decreased. Thousand of blacksmiths are now shifting to other profession.

According to Bangladesh small and cottage industries corporation (BSCIC)- Kishoreganj, there were over 600 blacksmiths in the district 30-40 years back.

At present, their number has come down to about 300.

Blacksmiths Habib Miah and Abdul Mannan at Katiarchar in Sadar Upazila said, only during the Eid-el-Azha, the demand of their products increases.

A visit found blacksmiths busy making and selling their products.

Swapon Karmokar, a 49-year blacksmith, said, "We remain workless for almost all months of the year. But with the arrival of Eid-ul-Azha, we become happy."

Anil Kumer Karmoker, a blacksmith of Kuliarchar Upazila said, decreasing demand, lack of skilled manpower, higher prices of raw materials including charcoal, files, cast-iron, steel and others have hiked their production costs. With this, their profession has turned tough.
 
Also knife sharpeners are moving from door to door to sharpen knives and other cutting tools. They will continue sharpening work till the night before the Eid day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Blacksmiths passing busy time
Green chilli, ginger, garlic prices up again in Rajshahi
Dhanbari Municipality  budget declared
Birangana Sakhina Silver Pen Award-2022 announced
One gets 15-day jail for digging pond
Dismal prices of sacrificial animals frustrate farmers
KCC fixes 141 spots for slaughtering sacrificial animals


Latest News
PM joins post-budget dinner
Preparatory Meeting of UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2023 wraps up in Dhaka
Police firmly committed to enabling smooth Eid journeys for all: IGP
Suspect in Agargaon security guard murder arrested
Sorry if anyone felt hurt, says CEC about his comment on IAB candidate
Bangladesh come from behind to beat Maldives, keep SAFF dream alive
Dollar exchange rate for repatriated export income increased to Tk107.5
BNP can't tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan
Formation of polls time govt possible through talks: Fakhrul
Shaheed Kamaruzzaman's birth centenary observed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Fake note factory busted in city, 9 held
Padma Bridge gives a boost to tourism
Security guard stabbed dead in Agargaon
Ignoring speculations Biden, Modi drop Bangladesh issues
Last working day today before Eid
Saudi-French relations: the sky is the limit
BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony
Cumilla's Bibir Bazar port to remain closed for 6 days
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft