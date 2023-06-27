Green chilli, ginger, garlic prices up again in Rajshahi







Traders said, shortage of import and supply pushed up their prices.



On Saturday per kg local ginger was selling at Tk 200 in Rajshahi bazaars against Tk 180 one week back. Indian ginger is selling at Tk 180 against Tk 160 week back, garlic at Tk 220 against last week's Tk 200, and green chilli at Tk 120 against Tk previous Tk 100.

A warehouse owner of Masterpara in the city Shahidul Islam said, per kg Indian ginger is selling at Tk 165-170 at the wholesale level. Due to less import from India, ginger and garlic prices have gone up, he added.



A retail trader of New Market area Alamgir Hossain said, "Warehouses are charging higher prices of ginger, garlic and green chilli. So we have to sell at higher rates." Tk 10-18 higher prices are charged, he added.



A customer at Saheb Bazar Ismat Ara Begum said, "Besides garlic and ginger, green chilli is one of essential items in our cooking. Their prices are increasing for the last one month."



With Eid coming, prices of these go up and none can say why, she added. She further said, "Cooking can't be done without these. In a compelling condition, we have to purchase these at whatever prices are fixed by traders."



Bazaar Monitoring Officer in the district Monowar Hossain said, due to less import of green chilli, bazaars are maintained with local ones. That is why the green chilli price has increased, he added. "We are continuing bazaar monitoring. We hope the price will come down."



