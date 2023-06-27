Dhanbari Municipality  budget declared

MADHUPUR, TANGAIL, June 26: Dhanbari Municipality in Dhanbari Upazila of the district has announced an open budget of Tk 34 crore 32 lakh 69 thousand 675 for the financial year 2023-2024.



On Sunday, the budget was announced at a function held in the municipal conference room. Executive Officer of the municipality Debashish Das presented the budget. The function was held under the chairmanship of Municipal Mayor Muhammad Moniruzzaman Bakal.



The budget included a potential revenue income of Tk 4 crore 15 lakh 90 thousand 925, the revenue expenditure Tk 3 crore 94 lakh 81 thousand 277, development income Tk 30 crore 16 lakh 78 thousand 750 and development expenditure Tk 30 crore 16 lakh 78 thousand 750. The closing revenue status is estimated at Tk 21 lakh 9 thousand 648.