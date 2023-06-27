

Birangana Sakhina Silver Pen Award-2022 announced The Birangan Sakhina (B.S.) Silver Pen Award-2022 was announced on Saturday.

The award is given to different fields including journalism, research, science and technology; arts, education, language, literature, and social service in greater districts Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet every two years.



The Editor of the Magazine Pen Award Affairs and Returning Officer of the electoral voting systems Azam Zahiul Islam declared the names of the recipients of Birangan Sakhina Silver Pen Award-2022 in the conference room of Gouripur Upazila Agriculture Office in Mymensingh District on Saturday afternoon.





The recipients are: Eminent poet Nirmalendu Gun who got Ekushey Padak and Sadinata Award; eminent writer Professor Jatin Sarkar who got Sadinata Award in the field of arts, education, and language; Actress Rozina who won the National Film Award; MA Malek, social worker, philanthropist and educationist in the field of social service; Dr Md Mehdi Masud, project director, Directorate of Agricultural Extension, Dhaka, in the field of research, science and technology; Jiban Islam, writer and senior economic reporter of The Daily Observer; Md Hemayet Hossain, editor, The Country Today, a national English daily; Farid Khan, founder and central president of Bangladesh Press Club; Md Babul Hossain, staff reporter of Dainik Jankantha and former General Secretary of Mymensingh Press Club; and Md Altab Hossain, UNESCO Journalism Awardee, in the field of journalism.



The General Secretary of the Electoral Committee Raihan Uddin Sarker said, 'Birangana Sakhina Silver Pen Award and Certificate-2020 and 2022' will be distributed in a pen award giving ceremony in Mymensingh District Town in the month of October 2023.



The declaration ceremony was attended, among others, by Vice-President of the Electoral Committee Engineer Mohammad Ali Zinnah, former Superintendent (Retd) of Government Textile Vocational Institute, Upazila Vice-President Salma Akter Robi, journalist Zahirul Huda Liton and Ramjan Ali Mukti.



