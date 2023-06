According to Naldanga Upazila Nirbahi (UNO) Office sources, the convict is Idris Ali, a trader in the upazila.



He was digging pond on crop land in Ramshar Kajipur Village on Sunday midnight.



NATORE, June 26: A mobile court in the district sentenced a man to 15-day jail for digging pond illegally on agriculture land in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Sunday. According to Naldanga Upazila Nirbahi (UNO) Office sources, the convict is Idris Ali, a trader in the upazila. He was digging pond on crop land in Ramshar Kajipur Village on Sunday midnight. UNO Rozina Akhter conducted a mobile court there and arrested him.