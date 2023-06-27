Dismal prices of sacrificial animals frustrate farmers







Targeting the Eid, 3 lakh 8 thousnd and 221 animals have been prepared in Joypurhat against the district's demand of 1 lakh 50 thousand and 200.



According to sources at the Department of Livestock Resource Services (DoLS)-Joypurhat, there are 12-thousnd and 418 small and big cattle farms in the district.

The stocked animals included 31,533 oxen, 15,414 bulls, 26,988 cows, 549 buffalos, 1 lakh 86 thousnd and 905 goats, and 46 thousand and 832 sheep.



As surplus 1 lakh 58 thousand and 21 animals are sent to other parts of the country.



Sacrificial animals have been reared by using local technology.



Despite huge arrival of animals in haats, the trading is taking place very thinly. A Sadar Upazila farm owner of Hanail area Feroz Hossain said, he came to Natun Haat with his 320-kg weight ox, expecting to sell it at Tk 2.30 lakh, nut it was sold at Tk 1.95 lakh. He said, they are not getting profits because of increased fodder prices.



On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, 23 small and big haats have been set up in the district. Usually 9 animal haats sit weekly in the district. The DoLS in the district has introduced online-trading platform to facilitate hassle-free animal trading.



District Superintendent of Police Mohammad Noor-e-Alam said, in order to keep up overall trading security and check forged currency notes check posts have been set up in all haats; in levels, vigilance guard has been opened in coordination of Chaokidars to check cow-lifting; besides, along with general police members detective police are also working.



Besides, people have been asked to take policing assistance in transaction of big amount of money, he added.



Joypurhat Zonal Manager of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank Shakil Mahmud said, this time, his agricultural bank has made a loan of Tk 29.18 crore in the livestock sector in the district.



Under local cow-fattening programme, NGO Jacks Foundation has provided Tk 160 crore credit loan and introduced online system in Dhaka, said, DoLS Deputy Director Obaidul Islam.



A good number of farm owners at Nayarhat, the largest animal haat in the district, said, this year's animal haats are going dismal.



Habibur Master of Mallikpur Village of Dhalahar area, Mansur Rahman of Gotonshahor area, Dulal Hossain of Bulupara, and Ayub Ali of Pathuria Village said, it has been difficult to keep their capitals amid thin presence of customers but huge supply of cattle.



This time, wholesalers are not contacting with local farm owners like previous years for animals, said, Shadman Alif Mim Rayhan Joy, president of District Dairy Farmers' Association.



According to their capacities, low-income people are purchasing small- and medium-sized cows, he added.



District DoLS Officer Dr Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed the online system. Necessary measures have been taken so that none can sell sick animals, he added.

JOYPURHAT, June 26: Cattle farmers are frustrated due to dismal prices of their sacrificial animals in haats of Eid-ul-Azha in the district.Targeting the Eid, 3 lakh 8 thousnd and 221 animals have been prepared in Joypurhat against the district's demand of 1 lakh 50 thousand and 200.According to sources at the Department of Livestock Resource Services (DoLS)-Joypurhat, there are 12-thousnd and 418 small and big cattle farms in the district.The stocked animals included 31,533 oxen, 15,414 bulls, 26,988 cows, 549 buffalos, 1 lakh 86 thousnd and 905 goats, and 46 thousand and 832 sheep.As surplus 1 lakh 58 thousand and 21 animals are sent to other parts of the country.Sacrificial animals have been reared by using local technology.Despite huge arrival of animals in haats, the trading is taking place very thinly. A Sadar Upazila farm owner of Hanail area Feroz Hossain said, he came to Natun Haat with his 320-kg weight ox, expecting to sell it at Tk 2.30 lakh, nut it was sold at Tk 1.95 lakh. He said, they are not getting profits because of increased fodder prices.On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, 23 small and big haats have been set up in the district. Usually 9 animal haats sit weekly in the district. The DoLS in the district has introduced online-trading platform to facilitate hassle-free animal trading.District Superintendent of Police Mohammad Noor-e-Alam said, in order to keep up overall trading security and check forged currency notes check posts have been set up in all haats; in levels, vigilance guard has been opened in coordination of Chaokidars to check cow-lifting; besides, along with general police members detective police are also working.Besides, people have been asked to take policing assistance in transaction of big amount of money, he added.Joypurhat Zonal Manager of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank Shakil Mahmud said, this time, his agricultural bank has made a loan of Tk 29.18 crore in the livestock sector in the district.Under local cow-fattening programme, NGO Jacks Foundation has provided Tk 160 crore credit loan and introduced online system in Dhaka, said, DoLS Deputy Director Obaidul Islam.A good number of farm owners at Nayarhat, the largest animal haat in the district, said, this year's animal haats are going dismal.Habibur Master of Mallikpur Village of Dhalahar area, Mansur Rahman of Gotonshahor area, Dulal Hossain of Bulupara, and Ayub Ali of Pathuria Village said, it has been difficult to keep their capitals amid thin presence of customers but huge supply of cattle.This time, wholesalers are not contacting with local farm owners like previous years for animals, said, Shadman Alif Mim Rayhan Joy, president of District Dairy Farmers' Association.According to their capacities, low-income people are purchasing small- and medium-sized cows, he added.District DoLS Officer Dr Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed the online system. Necessary measures have been taken so that none can sell sick animals, he added.