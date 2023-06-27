Video
Home Countryside

KCC fixes 141 spots for slaughtering sacrificial animals

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 26: The Khulna City Corporation (KCC) authorities have fixed 141 spots in the city for slaughtering sacrificial animals. City-dwellers have been requested to use these during Eid-ul-Azha.

The number of the slaughtering places may not rise. The list of the spots has been sent to Prime Minister Office (PMO) in the last week, KCC sources said.

KCC Veterinary Officer Dr Peru Gopal Biswas said, everyone should sacrifice animals on these spots.
 
Over 4.000 kilogram bleaching powder and 500 litres of savlon have already been sent to KCC's 31 ward councillors' offices. At least, 62 vehicles of KCC will be engaged to remove the garbage of the sacrificial animals before 8 pm on the Eid day.

Besides, if someone wants, he can perform sacrifices in his own house.

More than 200 slaughterers from different Madrasas will be assigned for carrying out slaughtering in 141 spots.

A campaign will be run from three days ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha to raise awareness on slaughtering sacrificial animals in designated spots and elsewhere in the city.

The designated slaughtering grounds will have butchers, cleaning staff as well as an 'Imam' to conduct the slaughtering.


