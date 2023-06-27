Russia calls for unity behind Putin after aborted mutiny







The armed mutiny over the weekend by the powerful Wagner Group and its abrupt ending with no apparent penalties for the perpetrators or their leader were followed on Monday by official moves to return the country to normal.



The extraordinary events left governments, both friendly and hostile to Russia, groping for answers to what could happen next in the country with the world's largest nuclear arsenal.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a televised government meeting that Russia had faced "a challenge to its stability".



"We need to act together, as one team, and maintain the unity of all forces, rallying around the president," he said.



Russia's national Anti-Terrorism Committee said the situation in the country was stable and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was cancelling a counter-terrorism regime imposed in the capital.



Russia's ally China, where a senior Russian diplomat visited on Sunday, said it supported Moscow in maintaining national stability while Ukraine and some of its Western allies said the turmoil revealed cracks in Russia.



"The political system is showing fragilities, and the military power is cracking," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg as he arrived for a meeting with ministers from across the 27-member bloc.



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which he calls a "special military operation" to counter a threat to Russia from there and the West, was destroying Russia and the West would continue to back Kyiv.



Wagner mercenaries fighting in Ukraine who crossed into Russia on Saturday halted their advance on Moscow, withdrew from the southern Russian city of Rostov and headed back to their bases in the evening under an amnesty granting them safety.



Their commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who had demanded that Russia's defence minister and the army's top general be handed over to him, would move to Belarus under the deal mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.



Prigozhin, who has accused both men of gross incompetence and corruption, said he wanted to "restore justice".



A video released by the defence ministry on Monday showed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu flying in a plane with a colleague and hearing reports at a command post. It was unclear when or where it was shot and had no sound.



Putin, who had said on Saturday the rebellion put Russia's very existence under threat and vowed to punish those behind the revolt, has made no public comment or appearance since. �REUTERS



