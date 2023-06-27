Video
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023
India Womens tour of Bangladesh 2023

Jahanara, Rumana dropped as Salma returns in Tigresses' squad

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Jahanara, Rumana dropped as Salma returns in Tigresses' squad

Jahanara, Rumana dropped as Salma returns in Tigresses' squad

India Women's tour of Bangladesh 2023The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced a 20-member primary squad of Bangladesh Women's cricket team ahead of home series against their Indian counterparts in next month.

Experienced cricketers Jahanara Alam and Rumana Ahmed were dropped from the team alongside top order batter Rubya Haider while another experienced campaigner Salma Khatun makes a comeback to the side, who was dropped from the Sri Lanka series last month.

This is the first squad given by the newly appointed selection panel of Bangladesh Women's team combining Sazzad Ahmed Shipon and Sajal Chowdhury. They succeeded Manjarul Islam, who sacked on disciplinary grounds.

Jahanara, Rumana dropped as Salma returns in Tigresses' squad

Jahanara, Rumana dropped as Salma returns in Tigresses' squad


Jahanara however, is dropped for her below-par performances in and against Sri Lanka while Rumana failed to regain her spot as she was absent during the earlier series.

Bangladesh and India will engage in a three-match T20i series and as many ODIs. The T20i matches are slated for July 9, 11 and 13 respectively while the ODIs will be held on July 16, 19 and 22 correspondingly. All the white ball day games will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

Squad:
Niger Sultana Joty, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondol, Nahida Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Disha Biswas, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Most. Sharmin Akter Supta, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Fahima Khatun.



« PreviousNext »

