

Jahanara, Rumana dropped as Salma returns in Tigresses' squad



Experienced cricketers Jahanara Alam and Rumana Ahmed were dropped from the team alongside top order batter Rubya Haider while another experienced campaigner Salma Khatun makes a comeback to the side, who was dropped from the Sri Lanka series last month.



This is the first squad given by the newly appointed selection panel of Bangladesh Women's team combining Sazzad Ahmed Shipon and Sajal Chowdhury. They succeeded Manjarul Islam, who sacked on disciplinary grounds.

Jahanara however, is dropped for her below-par performances in and against Sri Lanka while Rumana failed to regain her spot as she was absent during the earlier series.

Bangladesh and India will engage in a three-match T20i series and as many ODIs. The T20i matches are slated for July 9, 11 and 13 respectively while the ODIs will be held on July 16, 19 and 22 correspondingly. All the white ball day games will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.



Squad:

