Tuesday, 27 June, 2023
Sports

Former Scotland boss Brown dies aged 82

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JUNE 26: Former Scotland manager Craig Brown has died at the age of 82, one of his former clubs Aberdeen confirmed on Monday.

Brown was his nation's longest-serving manager, taking charge of 71 games from 1993 to 2001, during which time he secured qualification for Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup.

He was also part of the Scotland coaching staff for the 1986 and 1990 World Cup finals.

Brown went onto manage Preston North End and Motherwell before ending his career at Aberdeen in 2013 and becoming a director at Pittodrie.

"Everyone at Aberdeen FC is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former manager, director and club ambassador, Craig Brown," Aberdeen said in a statement.

"A dear friend to us all, Craig will be sorely missed and our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time."

Brown began his football career as a player with Rangers, Dundee and Falkirk before moving into management at Clyde.

His international coaching career began with Scotland's youth teams. He guided the under-16s to a World Cup final in 1989 and under-21s to a European Championship semi-final three years later.     �AFP


