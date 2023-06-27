

Eid ul-Adha's real essence is to sacrifice cravings



The real meaning of Eid ulAdha involves a deep understanding of Prophet Ibrahim's strong dedication to Allah. It means learning about the story of his willingness to sacrifice his dear son to show his love and obedience to Allah. The message goes beyond just the physical act of sacrifice; it includes spiritual and symbolic aspects. It highlights the importance of giving up our desires, pride, and selfishness to benefit everyone in society. By understanding and embracing this message, people can become selfless and focus on what is good for the whole community, creating peace and kindness in their neighbourhoods.



It is essential to look at how Eid ulAdha is celebrated in the modern world and the different traditions and customs that have changed over the years. However, we can see a growing focus on making money and buying things, which can take away from the true meaning of sacrifice that Eid ulAdha represents. Sometimes, we need to remember the importance of giving up our wishes and being selfless because we are too focused on buying things. Also, how we celebrate Eid ulAdha is influenced by society and culture, which can affect its true purpose. It is necessary to think about these influences and ask if they match the real meaning of the occasion. By carefully looking at these societal and cultural factors, we can see if our current practices genuinely show the spirit of sacrifice. We should consider ourselves and the values that Eid ulAdha is based on.

Let's consider how we celebrate Eid ulAdha and whether it truly represents the spirit of sacrifice. We need to think about how we approach and celebrate Eid ulAdha as individuals and as a community. We should ask ourselves if our way of commemorating captures the essence of sacrifice that Eid ulAdha is meant to convey. This means looking closely at our intentions, attitudes, and actions during this particular time of the year.

Let's consider whether our sacrifices go beyond sacrificing animals and reflect selflessness, generosity, and compassion. While sacrificing animals is a significant part of Eid ulAdha, we must see if our sacrifices go beyond this act. Genuinely following the message of Eid ulAdha means going beyond physical gifts and embracing qualities like selflessness, generosity, and compassion. We should think about how we can give back to our communities, help those who are less fortunate, and show kindness to those in need.



Let's question if our actions during Eid ulAdha contribute to positive change in society and promote unity, empathy, and inclusivity:



Eid ulAdha allows us to make positive changes in society. We should ask ourselves if our actions foster unity, kindness, and inclusivity during this festive time. It's important to consider whether we are actively working towards creating a more compassionate and inclusive society where we break down barriers and embrace the diversity around us.



By carefully looking at these aspects, we can better understand whether we are genuinely following and practising the real message of Eid ulAdha. This calls for self-reflection and a renewed commitment to embody the values of sacrifice, selflessness, and compassion in our thoughts, words, and actions, not just during Eid ulAdha but throughout our lives.



Finding ways to celebrate Eid, ulAdha with the true spirit of sacrifice is essential. This can mean focusing on the spiritual side of the occasion, learning more about the story of Prophet Ibrahim, and understanding the values it teaches. We can explore different ways to honour the tradition, like getting involved in community service projects, performing acts of kindness, and creating an environment of inclusivity and empathy. Taking time to think about why we do certain rituals and acts of sacrifice is crucial to ensure that our intentions, attitudes, and actions match the true essence of Eid ulAdha. Are we motivated by selflessness, devotion, and a desire to help others? Examining our thoughts and behaviours lets us make meaningful changes and approach the occasion with a genuine dedication to its core principles. One of the most powerful ways to reconnect with the true essence of Eid ulAdha is by showing kindness, giving to charity, and serving others. We can volunteer at local charities, donate to those in need, spend time with older people, or reach out to marginalized communities. By extending our compassion and support to others, we go beyond the surface of the celebration and embody the values of sacrifice and selflessness that Eid ulAdha represents.



By incorporating these suggestions into our lives, we can rediscover a genuine connection with the true essence of Eid ulAdha. Through acts of kindness, self-reflection, and service to others, we can ensure our practices align with the profound message of sacrifice, bringing positive change to our communities and embodying the spirit of Eid ulAdha beyond its traditional rituals.



Eid ulAdha serves as a reminder of timeless values beyond religious and cultural boundaries. As we celebrate and reflect on this sacred occasion, we strive to honour its true message and leave a lasting impact on our communities and the world around us.



The writer is a Faculty member, Department of English, Fareast International University



