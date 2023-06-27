Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023, 4:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

180 businesspersons get CIP status

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Correspondent

180 businesspersons get CIP status

180 businesspersons get CIP status

The government has awarded the Commercially Important Person (CIP) cards to 180 businessmen for their extraordinary performance in export and trade in 2021.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the trophies to recipient companies as the chief guest at a ceremony at a hotel in the city on Sunday.

Out of the 180 businessmen, 140 received the status for their outstanding performance in export of different products while 40 got the status under the trade category.

The CIP cards for the year 2021 were given in 22 export categories, like jute, leather and leather goods, woven and knit garments, specialised and home textile, fabrics, handy craft, light engineering, plastic, agro processing and agricultural products, ceramic, frozen food, pharmaceuticals, computer software and miscellaneous.

Speaking at the function, Tipu Munshi welcomed the winners and said Bangladesh has become a 'role model' of development for the active participation of the country's business community in the development journey.

He mentioned that Bangladesh has set US$100 billion export target by 2030.

"We are providing special focus on diversification of the exportable products. I believe that we can achieve the target if our business society works together," he added.

Tipu Munshi urged the businessmen to take time-befitting initiatives for attracting the investors of other countries to relocate their investment in Bangladesh.

Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh and President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Md Jashim Uddin, among others, spoke on the occasion.

BSS adds: According to the gazette, every CIP will enjoy some government-provided benefits like being able to enter Bangladesh Secretariat using vehicles with stickers and get invited to national programmes and receptions accorded to citizens by city corporations and municipalities.

The foreign ministry will send letters of introduction to the embassies concerned in favour of the CIPs to avail visa whenever they travel abroad while the CIPs can also enjoy VIP lounges II at airports.

The CIPs will also get priority to public transports like airlines, railway, buses and water vessels, the gazette also said.
Moreover, the CIPs, their children and wives can avail cabins in public hospitals on a priority basis.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
180 businesspersons get CIP status
Deposits thru agent banking rise further in March
ATAB seeks travel tax exemption on Umrah Hajj
DCCI, BSCIC for working jointly to develop industries
Mannan praises planning ministry officials for hard work
BGMEA chief elected president of a leading NGO
Benapole Land Port faces equipment shortage
IEEE holds Robotics for Climate Change competition


Latest News
PM joins post-budget dinner
Preparatory Meeting of UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2023 wraps up in Dhaka
Police firmly committed to enabling smooth Eid journeys for all: IGP
Suspect in Agargaon security guard murder arrested
Sorry if anyone felt hurt, says CEC about his comment on IAB candidate
Bangladesh come from behind to beat Maldives, keep SAFF dream alive
Dollar exchange rate for repatriated export income increased to Tk107.5
BNP can't tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan
Formation of polls time govt possible through talks: Fakhrul
Shaheed Kamaruzzaman's birth centenary observed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Fake note factory busted in city, 9 held
Padma Bridge gives a boost to tourism
Security guard stabbed dead in Agargaon
Ignoring speculations Biden, Modi drop Bangladesh issues
Last working day today before Eid
Saudi-French relations: the sky is the limit
BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony
Cumilla's Bibir Bazar port to remain closed for 6 days
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft