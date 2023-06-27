Deposits thru agent banking rise further in March







The number of deposit accounts through agent banking was 1.92 crore as of April 2023. The total number of male, female and other deposit accounts were 9,454,085, 9,458,239 and 2,85,519 respectively.



The highest number of accounts and amount of balance were in the form of savings. Remittance collection through agents also increased in the reporting month.

The outstanding balance of loans as of April 2023 was Tk 7,374 crore, of which Tk 2,175 crore and Tk 5,199 crore were disbursed in urban and rural areas respectively.



In April, the total number of transactions through agent banking outlets was 82,08,812 and total amount of transactions was Tk 39,446 crore.



Agent banking transactions decreased by Tk 13,274.3 crore or 17.12 per cent to Tk 64,256 crore in April 2023 compared with the previous month. Agent banking is an alternative way to provide banking services to underprivileged population in the rural areas especially who live in remote areas.



Bangladesh Bank introduced agent banking in 2013. It is less costly compared to traditional banking system where customers are able to receive various banking services within real time from this platform through an agent, BB report said.



At present, 31 banks are operating agent banking activities in Bangladesh of which top five banks registered 75 per cent of the total outlets. The other 26 banks occupied the remaining 25 per cent of the total agents.



Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited has 6,101 agents outlets, the highest of the total. Bank Asia has 5,342 agents, Islami Bank Bangladesh 2,693 agents, BRAC Bank 1,005 agents and Al-Arafah Islami Bank 719 agents.



Bangladesh Bank data showed banks' lending through agent banking channel was Tk 700 crore in April while recovery was Tk 418 crore in the month.



The lending was Tk 5,615.2 crore in July-June of 2021-22, up 109.31 per cent on Tk 2,682.6 crore in the previous financial year. The total number of outlets soared to 21,115 in April 2023 from 21,099 in March, BB figure said.



