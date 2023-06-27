

DCCI, BSCIC for working jointly to develop industries



DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar and Chairman, BSCIC Md. Mahbubor Rahman signed the document on behalf their respective organizations on Monday at DCCI head quarters in the city.



DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar said on this occasion that according to the MoU, the DCCI's new membership enrolment or membership renewal and Country of Origin (CO) services will be integrated with One Stop Service (OSS) portal of BSCIC.

He also said the OSS of BSCIC currently provides 29 services of its own and 13 of other organizations. Moreover, according to the MoU, any Dhaka-based member of BSCIC can be a member of DCCI, he added.



Later, he said if we cannot implement the MoU in practice, it will remain only as a signed document and no one will get any benefit out of it, he noted giving emphasis on implementing the deal.



Chairman, BSCIC Md. Mahbubor Rahman said it was established by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in order to expedite rapid industrialization of the country.



The Chairman of BSCIC believes the MoU signed today will help facilitate industrialization in the country. Besides, it will act as a bridge between the member of BSCIC and DCCI for greater business integration in future.



DCCI Senior Vice President SM Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman), Vice President Md. Junaed Ibna Ali, Director (Skills and Technology), BSCIC, Kazi Mahbubur Rashid and DGM (Technology) and Head of ICT, BSCIC Engr. Md. Delwar Hossain were also present at the signing ceremony.



