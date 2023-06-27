Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023, 4:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DCCI, BSCIC for working jointly to develop industries

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Correspondent

DCCI, BSCIC for working jointly to develop industries

DCCI, BSCIC for working jointly to develop industries

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) inked a Memorandum of Understanding for jointly working to develop industries.

DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar and Chairman, BSCIC Md. Mahbubor Rahman signed the document on behalf their respective organizations on Monday at DCCI head quarters in the city.
 
DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar said on this occasion that according   to the MoU, the DCCI's new membership enrolment or membership renewal and Country of Origin (CO) services will be integrated with One Stop Service (OSS) portal of BSCIC.

He also said the OSS of BSCIC currently provides 29 services of its own and 13 of other organizations. Moreover, according to the MoU, any Dhaka-based member of BSCIC can be a member of DCCI, he added.

Later, he said if we cannot implement the MoU in practice, it will remain only as a signed document and no one will get any benefit out of it, he noted giving emphasis on implementing the deal.  
 
Chairman, BSCIC Md. Mahbubor Rahman said it was established by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in order to expedite rapid industrialization of the country.

The Chairman of BSCIC believes the MoU signed today will help facilitate industrialization in the country. Besides, it will act as a bridge between the member of BSCIC and DCCI for greater business integration in future.  

DCCI Senior Vice President SM Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman), Vice President Md. Junaed Ibna Ali, Director (Skills and Technology), BSCIC, Kazi Mahbubur Rashid and DGM (Technology) and Head of ICT, BSCIC Engr. Md. Delwar Hossain were also present at the signing ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
180 businesspersons get CIP status
Deposits thru agent banking rise further in March
ATAB seeks travel tax exemption on Umrah Hajj
DCCI, BSCIC for working jointly to develop industries
Mannan praises planning ministry officials for hard work
BGMEA chief elected president of a leading NGO
Benapole Land Port faces equipment shortage
IEEE holds Robotics for Climate Change competition


Latest News
PM joins post-budget dinner
Preparatory Meeting of UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2023 wraps up in Dhaka
Police firmly committed to enabling smooth Eid journeys for all: IGP
Suspect in Agargaon security guard murder arrested
Sorry if anyone felt hurt, says CEC about his comment on IAB candidate
Bangladesh come from behind to beat Maldives, keep SAFF dream alive
Dollar exchange rate for repatriated export income increased to Tk107.5
BNP can't tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan
Formation of polls time govt possible through talks: Fakhrul
Shaheed Kamaruzzaman's birth centenary observed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Fake note factory busted in city, 9 held
Padma Bridge gives a boost to tourism
Security guard stabbed dead in Agargaon
Ignoring speculations Biden, Modi drop Bangladesh issues
Last working day today before Eid
Saudi-French relations: the sky is the limit
BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony
Cumilla's Bibir Bazar port to remain closed for 6 days
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft