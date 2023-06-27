Mannan praises planning ministry officials for hard work







He said this while speaking as chief guest in signing of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA)-2023-24 and 'Purity Award-2023' giving ceremony at the NEC conference room of Sher Bangla City Planning Commission on Monday. Certificates and cash were handed over to the selected candidates in the ceremony.



Regarding 5 per cent salary rise, the minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very conscious about the plight of the people. He said 10 per cent would have been better in the ongoing situation because inflation is close to 10 per cent.

But she also has to calculate the overall cost along the contribution of officers and employees to the development of the country. MA Mannan said there is tremendous development in various areas. The officials of the Ministry of Planning have contributed behind these visible developments.



People didn't know much about planning commission like its work for health, education etc. But now they know about Planning Commission. Earlier human thinking was spiritual. Now people are learning to think scientifically.



He said people's attitudes are changing. That's a good thing. Everyone should work as a team for the development. Everyone should take care and work for the country.



He congratulated those who got the awards. We are doing well, he said. There has been huge change in the country's infrastructure. There has been development of roads, bridges, electricity, agriculture.



Planning Commission Operations Department Head (Additional Secretary) Khandaker Ahsan Hossain and three others received the Purity Award of the Ministry of Planning. They have been selected for the year 2023 for their virtuous practices.



The two other officials received the award are - Industrial Energy Department's cashier-cum-computer operator Farzana Bobby and Physical Infrastructure Division office assistant Mala Khatun.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced a special incentive of 5 per cent of the basic salary of government officials and employees. On Sunday, the head of government gave this information during the budget discussion in the National Parliament.



