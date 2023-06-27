

BGMEA chief elected president of a leading NGO



As per reports, an announcement to this end was made at the 48th annual general meeting of MSS in Dhaka, which has also reportedly been confirmed by the MSS outgoing president Feroz M Hassan, says Apparel Resources.



The BGMEA President is known for his extensive experience in the garment industry and brings valuable insights and leadership skills to his new role. With his appointment, MSS is expected to benefit from his expertise in the sector, further strengthening the organisation's commitment to its mission and initiatives.

It may be mentioned here Manabik Shahajya Sangstha (MSS) is a prominent Bangladeshi non-governmental organisation that was founded in 1974 by a group of students from Dhaka Residential Model School and later from the University of Dhaka.



It originated during a severe famine, and its initial focus was on providing humanitarian aid. Over time, MSS shifted its mission towards poverty alleviation through microfinance and development initiatives.



In addition to poverty alleviation, MSS actively promotes food security, women's and children's rights, nutrition, healthcare services, housing, and primary education. The organisation envisions a society that is free from poverty, characterised by equality among citizens, and where the rights and dignity of all individuals are respected.



Faruque Hassan, the current president of Bangladesh's apex garment makers' body, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), has been elected as the president of Manabik Shahajya Sangstha (MSS).As per reports, an announcement to this end was made at the 48th annual general meeting of MSS in Dhaka, which has also reportedly been confirmed by the MSS outgoing president Feroz M Hassan, says Apparel Resources.The BGMEA President is known for his extensive experience in the garment industry and brings valuable insights and leadership skills to his new role. With his appointment, MSS is expected to benefit from his expertise in the sector, further strengthening the organisation's commitment to its mission and initiatives.It may be mentioned here Manabik Shahajya Sangstha (MSS) is a prominent Bangladeshi non-governmental organisation that was founded in 1974 by a group of students from Dhaka Residential Model School and later from the University of Dhaka.It originated during a severe famine, and its initial focus was on providing humanitarian aid. Over time, MSS shifted its mission towards poverty alleviation through microfinance and development initiatives.In addition to poverty alleviation, MSS actively promotes food security, women's and children's rights, nutrition, healthcare services, housing, and primary education. The organisation envisions a society that is free from poverty, characterised by equality among citizens, and where the rights and dignity of all individuals are respected.