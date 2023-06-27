Benapole Land Port faces equipment shortage







As per reports the cranes and forklifts used for loading and unloading imported goods have become unusable, causing delays in the clearance process.



Despite the pressing need for repairs, no actions have been taken to address the issue, it has been alleged even as the contracted company responsible for handling heavy cargo at the port, Grade Bengal Enterprises, reportedly lacks the required amount of equipment, news portal Apparel Resources reported on Monday.

The limited functioning of the available cranes and forklifts has resulted in a decrease in the number of truckloads handled daily, impeding timely clearance and affecting production and development projects.



Meanwhile, traders and associations have expressed frustrations over the situation, but no remedial actions have been observed thus far.



The need for urgent repairs and replacements was said to be vital to restore the smooth operation of the port.



