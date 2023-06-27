Video
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023
IEEE holds Robotics for Climate Change competition

Business Desk

A competition titled 'Robotics for Climate Change' was organized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Bangladesh Section at the Council Hall of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) at Ramna in the capital on Saturday, says a press release.

IEEE President Professor Dr. Saifur Rahman was the chief guest at the event.  Bangladesh Awami League's science and technology secretary and President of The Engineers Institution Engineer Abdus Sabur and IEEE Women in Engineering Chair Professor Dr. Celia Shahnaz were special guests.

The chief guest of the program was IEEE's 138-year history, elected as the first Bangladeshi president and CEO Prof. Saifur Rahman said, it is a great honor and pride to lead IEEE as a Bangladeshi. The children of Bangladesh are progressing a lot.
 
For sustainable development, women need to be seen not as women but as human beings, to build an inclusive society in technology. He opined that solar energy or natural energy (wind and water) can play a major role in the coming days to solve the electricity problem and mitigate the damage caused by climate change.

Speaking as a special guest at the event, IEB President and Bangladesh Awami League's Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md. Abdus Sabur said, Hon'ble Prime Minister Desh Ratna Jana Netri Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly said that the problem of climate change is the problem of the whole world.

Solving this problem requires putting pressure on the rich countries of the world that emit too much carbon.Incentives should be arranged for more affected countries like Bangladesh. He called upon young engineers and entrepreneurs to come forward in building Smart Bangladesh.

IEEE Women in Engineering Chair Dr. Celia Shahnaz said that the youth should come forward with new and innovative ideas to solve the problem of climate change. The damage of climate change must be tackled using technology.

Speakers also said that only developed countries will invent technologies and we as marginal users will use those technologies - we need to come out of this mentality. Our youth needs to invent technologies compatible with local ecosystems based on local needs and spread across the world.

Former President of IEB Engineer Shamim Z Basunia, Chief Engineer of Public Works Department Shamim Akhtar, Vice President of IEB Engineer Khandaker Manjur Morshed, Engineer Kazi Khairul Bashar, Chairman of IEB Dhaka Center Engineer Mohammad Hossain, Professional Activity Coordinator of IEEE Bangladesh Section and  Assistant General Secretary of IEB Engineer Md. Ronak Ahsan, Vice Chair Dr. Raju Ahmed, technical chair of conferences. Professors, students and industry experts from various universities including Sheikh Anwarul Fattah were also present on the occasion.

After the 'Robotrix for Climate Change' competition, workshops and technical expert forum discussions were held with the students. Certificates and crests were awarded to the winners at the closing ceremony.


