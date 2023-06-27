Video
OPPO offers discounts on smartphones for Eid festivities

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

OPPO, a leading technology brand, has unveiled an exciting range of offers and discounts in celebration of Eid-Ul-Adha, allowing customers to enjoy exclusive merchandise alongside their smartphone purchases.

Till June 29, next customers can avail of exclusive discounts and merchandise, including Shakib Al Hasan signature t-shirts, Shakib Al Hasan Signature Back covers, Reno8 T Backpacks, and Eid Promo Cashback, by purchasing selected OPPO devices, says a press release.

For those choosing the OPPO Reno8 T, a smartphone equipped with a 100MP Portrait Expert camera along with a 40X Microlens camera, designed with Fiberglass-Leather Stitching, eight Colors Orbit Light, 32MP Front Camera, and 48-Month Fluency Protection, an exclusive Reno8 T Backpack will be gifted with the purchase.

With every purchase of the OPPO A77 that comes with the Fiberglass Leather Flat-Edge Design, boasting 33W SUPERVOOC TM charging capacity, 50-megapixel AI Dual camera, 4GB+4GB Extended RAM + 128GB ROM, Ultra Linear Stereo Speakers, customers will receive a Shakib Al Hasan signature t-shirt.

A Shakib Al Hasan Signature Back cover will be gifted with every purchase of OPPO F21 Pro 5G, a smartphone equipped with Ultra-Thin Flat-Edge Retro Design, Dual Orbit Light, 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Chipset, Bokeh Flare Portrait 2.0 and Punch Hole AMOLED FHD+ Display.

Furthermore, customers have more reason to look out for the offers and discounts given during the Eid season by OPPO. Apart from receiving merchandise gifts by purchasing select OPPO smartphones, they can also avail of Eid Promo Cashback.

By purchasing OPPO A17, customers will also get BDT 1,000 Eid Promo Cashback. This offer is valid from June 20 to June 29, 2023.


