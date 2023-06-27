Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023, 4:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Eastland Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Desk

Eastland Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend

Eastland Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend

Eastland Insurance Co Ltd approved 10% Cash Dividend for the year 2022 as recommended by the Board of Directors at its 36thAnnual General Meeting (AGM) held through Virtual platform on Sunday, says a press release.

The Meeting was presided over by Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company. The meeting was joined by Directors anda remarkable numbers of Shareholders. Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haque FCA placed different information to the shareholders.

The Chairman presented the Directors' Report and Audited "Financial Statements" of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 along with the 'Independent Auditor's Report' thereon in the meeting and shareholders approved the same.

Shareholders also approved appointment of both Statutory Auditor and Corporate Governance Compliance Auditor for the year 2023.

The Chairman stated that post-Covid-19 world economy has become squeezed due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Amid this situation Eastland Insurance earned gross premium of Tk.1186.00millionduring the 2022and settled claims amounting to Tk.3818.00million during the long 36 years.

The Chairman added that, Eastland Insurance, from the very inception has been maintaining transparency and ethics in its business policy. In recognition the company was given National Awardfor ''Best Presented Annual Report" by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) for the year 2020 and 2013.

Besides, South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) also awarded the Company "Certificate of Merit" in 2020 for Best Presented Annual Report.The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) awarded the Company the prestigious- "ICMAB Best Corporate Award"for 4 consecutive years 2012, 2013, 2014 & 2015.

The Chairman informed that credit rating of the Company for the year 2022has been elevated to "AA+" (Double A plus)likewise the previous years by Credit Rating Information and Services Ltd. (CRISL). The Company is committed to strive hard to maintain the achievement further to reach the pinnacle of rating within soonest possible time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
180 businesspersons get CIP status
Deposits thru agent banking rise further in March
ATAB seeks travel tax exemption on Umrah Hajj
DCCI, BSCIC for working jointly to develop industries
Mannan praises planning ministry officials for hard work
BGMEA chief elected president of a leading NGO
Benapole Land Port faces equipment shortage
IEEE holds Robotics for Climate Change competition


Latest News
PM joins post-budget dinner
Preparatory Meeting of UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2023 wraps up in Dhaka
Police firmly committed to enabling smooth Eid journeys for all: IGP
Suspect in Agargaon security guard murder arrested
Sorry if anyone felt hurt, says CEC about his comment on IAB candidate
Bangladesh come from behind to beat Maldives, keep SAFF dream alive
Dollar exchange rate for repatriated export income increased to Tk107.5
BNP can't tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan
Formation of polls time govt possible through talks: Fakhrul
Shaheed Kamaruzzaman's birth centenary observed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Fake note factory busted in city, 9 held
Padma Bridge gives a boost to tourism
Security guard stabbed dead in Agargaon
Ignoring speculations Biden, Modi drop Bangladesh issues
Last working day today before Eid
Saudi-French relations: the sky is the limit
BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony
Cumilla's Bibir Bazar port to remain closed for 6 days
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft