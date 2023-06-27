

Eastland Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend



The Meeting was presided over by Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company. The meeting was joined by Directors anda remarkable numbers of Shareholders. Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haque FCA placed different information to the shareholders.



The Chairman presented the Directors' Report and Audited "Financial Statements" of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 along with the 'Independent Auditor's Report' thereon in the meeting and shareholders approved the same.

Shareholders also approved appointment of both Statutory Auditor and Corporate Governance Compliance Auditor for the year 2023.



The Chairman stated that post-Covid-19 world economy has become squeezed due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Amid this situation Eastland Insurance earned gross premium of Tk.1186.00millionduring the 2022and settled claims amounting to Tk.3818.00million during the long 36 years.



The Chairman added that, Eastland Insurance, from the very inception has been maintaining transparency and ethics in its business policy. In recognition the company was given National Awardfor ''Best Presented Annual Report" by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) for the year 2020 and 2013.



Besides, South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) also awarded the Company "Certificate of Merit" in 2020 for Best Presented Annual Report.The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) awarded the Company the prestigious- "ICMAB Best Corporate Award"for 4 consecutive years 2012, 2013, 2014 & 2015.



The Chairman informed that credit rating of the Company for the year 2022has been elevated to "AA+" (Double A plus)likewise the previous years by Credit Rating Information and Services Ltd. (CRISL). The Company is committed to strive hard to maintain the achievement further to reach the pinnacle of rating within soonest possible time.



Eastland Insurance Co Ltd approved 10% Cash Dividend for the year 2022 as recommended by the Board of Directors at its 36thAnnual General Meeting (AGM) held through Virtual platform on Sunday, says a press release.The Meeting was presided over by Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company. The meeting was joined by Directors anda remarkable numbers of Shareholders. Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haque FCA placed different information to the shareholders.The Chairman presented the Directors' Report and Audited "Financial Statements" of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 along with the 'Independent Auditor's Report' thereon in the meeting and shareholders approved the same.Shareholders also approved appointment of both Statutory Auditor and Corporate Governance Compliance Auditor for the year 2023.The Chairman stated that post-Covid-19 world economy has become squeezed due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Amid this situation Eastland Insurance earned gross premium of Tk.1186.00millionduring the 2022and settled claims amounting to Tk.3818.00million during the long 36 years.The Chairman added that, Eastland Insurance, from the very inception has been maintaining transparency and ethics in its business policy. In recognition the company was given National Awardfor ''Best Presented Annual Report" by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) for the year 2020 and 2013.Besides, South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) also awarded the Company "Certificate of Merit" in 2020 for Best Presented Annual Report.The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) awarded the Company the prestigious- "ICMAB Best Corporate Award"for 4 consecutive years 2012, 2013, 2014 & 2015.The Chairman informed that credit rating of the Company for the year 2022has been elevated to "AA+" (Double A plus)likewise the previous years by Credit Rating Information and Services Ltd. (CRISL). The Company is committed to strive hard to maintain the achievement further to reach the pinnacle of rating within soonest possible time.