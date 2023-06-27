

IFIL approves 5pc cash dividend at 22nd AGM Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) approved 5 per cent cash dividend at the company's 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually by using digital platform on Monday.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of IFIL Hossain Mahmud presided over the meeting. Among others, Vice Chairman of the Board K. B. M. Moin Uddin Chisty, Executive Committee Chairman Abul Quasem Haider, Audit Committee Chairman A. K. M. Shahidul Haque, Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain and Deputy Managing Director S. Q. Bazlur Rashid were present at the meeting. A good number of shareholders attended the meeting, says a press release.