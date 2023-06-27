Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023, 4:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ctg women empowered with online business mgmt

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

Ctg women empowered with online business mgmt

Ctg women empowered with online business mgmt

Standard Chartered, in partnership with the Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CWCCI) and the Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation (SME Foundation), recently hosted a training seminar for Chittagong-based women entrepreneurs.

The three-day long event on the topic of "Online Business Operation and Financial Literacy," helped 34 participants to become more skilled at using online tools for business operations and making key financial decisions.

Programme participants included entrepreneurs engaged in a variety of ventures including handicraft manufacturing, catering, and boutique shop management, says a press release.

Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: "We recognise the important role that women-led businesses play in accelerating economic growth and lifting participation. Standard Chartered is pleased to implement programmes that provide women entrepreneurs nationwide with the tools and resources necessary to thrive. We are proud to collaborate with the CWCCI and SME Foundation to make the local business environment more inclusive."

CWCCI Vice President Abida Sultana commented: "This was a praiseworthy collaboration among CWCCI, Standard Chartered, and SME Foundation to enable women entrepreneurs to leverage on information technology for their growth and sustenance in the modern world, as well as achieve financial literacy."

SME Foundation Assistant General Manager Md. Masudur Rahman, said: "Standard Chartered is a renowned international bank in the country, and their participation in women empowerment agenda is exemplary, where we are proud to partner with the Bank."

The Bank's flagship community engagement program, Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, is helping the next generation to learn, earn, and grow. Aligned with this initiative, Standard Chartered has been working with the SME Foundation to drive financial literacy and tech-based entrepreneurship training opportunities across Bangladesh. The entrepreneurship pathway lifts participation by helping individuals to develop broader business skills, build financial knowledge, and access an array of financial resources and networks. The Bank is committed to creating a flourishing and productive ecosystem for the nation's women entrepreneurs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
180 businesspersons get CIP status
Deposits thru agent banking rise further in March
ATAB seeks travel tax exemption on Umrah Hajj
DCCI, BSCIC for working jointly to develop industries
Mannan praises planning ministry officials for hard work
BGMEA chief elected president of a leading NGO
Benapole Land Port faces equipment shortage
IEEE holds Robotics for Climate Change competition


Latest News
PM joins post-budget dinner
Preparatory Meeting of UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2023 wraps up in Dhaka
Police firmly committed to enabling smooth Eid journeys for all: IGP
Suspect in Agargaon security guard murder arrested
Sorry if anyone felt hurt, says CEC about his comment on IAB candidate
Bangladesh come from behind to beat Maldives, keep SAFF dream alive
Dollar exchange rate for repatriated export income increased to Tk107.5
BNP can't tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan
Formation of polls time govt possible through talks: Fakhrul
Shaheed Kamaruzzaman's birth centenary observed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Fake note factory busted in city, 9 held
Padma Bridge gives a boost to tourism
Security guard stabbed dead in Agargaon
Ignoring speculations Biden, Modi drop Bangladesh issues
Last working day today before Eid
Saudi-French relations: the sky is the limit
BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony
Cumilla's Bibir Bazar port to remain closed for 6 days
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft