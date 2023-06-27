Ctg women empowered with online business mgmt

Standard Chartered, in partnership with the Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CWCCI) and the Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation (SME Foundation), recently hosted a training seminar for Chittagong-based women entrepreneurs.





The three-day long event on the topic of "Online Business Operation and Financial Literacy," helped 34 participants to become more skilled at using online tools for business operations and making key financial decisions.







Programme participants included entrepreneurs engaged in a variety of ventures including handicraft manufacturing, catering, and boutique shop management, says a press release.





Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: "We recognise the important role that women-led businesses play in accelerating economic growth and lifting participation. Standard Chartered is pleased to implement programmes that provide women entrepreneurs nationwide with the tools and resources necessary to thrive. We are proud to collaborate with the CWCCI and SME Foundation to make the local business environment more inclusive."





CWCCI Vice President Abida Sultana commented: "This was a praiseworthy collaboration among CWCCI, Standard Chartered, and SME Foundation to enable women entrepreneurs to leverage on information technology for their growth and sustenance in the modern world, as well as achieve financial literacy."





SME Foundation Assistant General Manager Md. Masudur Rahman, said: "Standard Chartered is a renowned international bank in the country, and their participation in women empowerment agenda is exemplary, where we are proud to partner with the Bank."





The Bank's flagship community engagement program, Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, is helping the next generation to learn, earn, and grow. Aligned with this initiative, Standard Chartered has been working with the SME Foundation to drive financial literacy and tech-based entrepreneurship training opportunities across Bangladesh. The entrepreneurship pathway lifts participation by helping individuals to develop broader business skills, build financial knowledge, and access an array of financial resources and networks. The Bank is committed to creating a flourishing and productive ecosystem for the nation's women entrepreneurs.