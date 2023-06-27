IPDC Signs MoUs with MG BD, Rancon Car Hub

IPDC Finance Limited has signed two separate MoUs with MG Bangladesh and Rancon Car Hub to provide attractive auto loans to the clients of these two partners.





As per the agreement, customers of these two auto partners will get faster processing and preferential interest rate from IPDC Auto Loan. The auto partners will receive workshops, training, and invitation to fairs as well, says a press release.







Hussian Mashnoor Chowdhury; the CEO of both MG Bangladesh and Rancon Car Hub and Pervez Khan; Head of Auto Loan, IPDC Finance Limited were present at the MoU signing along with other officials from both the parties.