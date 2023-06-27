Bengal Meat introduces organic grass-fed cattle in Bangladesh





Bengal Meat's commitment to providing superior grass-fed and grass-finished cattle sets a new standard for the industry.

These organic grass-fed cattle are raised with special care in Bengal Meat's own farm. This meat has lower fat and 20% less calories compared to other cattle yet is rich in Omega 3 fatty Acid and Conjugated Linoleic Acid that are unmatched in quality and nutrition, says a press release.

The management team has declared that customers can now physically visit Bengal Meat's stall at the Diabari Gorur Haat and make a purchase from the spot. This facility will be available till the end date of the Diabari haat.

Uttara-Diabari Qurbani Gorur Haat welcomes a remarkable milestone as Bengal Meat proudly presents the first-ever collection of complete organic grass-fed and grass-finished cattle in Bangladesh.Bengal Meat's commitment to providing superior grass-fed and grass-finished cattle sets a new standard for the industry.These organic grass-fed cattle are raised with special care in Bengal Meat's own farm. This meat has lower fat and 20% less calories compared to other cattle yet is rich in Omega 3 fatty Acid and Conjugated Linoleic Acid that are unmatched in quality and nutrition, says a press release.The management team has declared that customers can now physically visit Bengal Meat's stall at the Diabari Gorur Haat and make a purchase from the spot. This facility will be available till the end date of the Diabari haat.