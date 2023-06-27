Bashundhara Toiletries Ltd embarks on its journey





Safwan Sobhan Tasvir, Vice Chairman of Bashundhara Group was present as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.

In one of his significant speeches, he emphasized, "Bashundhara Group is dedicated to the development and economic prosperity of our nation. Multinational companies operating in the toiletries industry have been successfully conducting business in our country for a considerable period. As a local company, we aspire to establish a place in the minds of consumers with our indigenous products. By accomplishing this goal, we not only create employment opportunities for numerous individuals but also enable the general public to purchase products at fair prices. Consequently, Bashundhara Toiletries will play a special role in the economic advancement of our country. With our advanced microbiological research facilities and skilled workforce, we ensure the highest quality standards for our products. Our toiletries line has thoughtfully crafted to cater to the everyday needs of the people".

For more than two decades, Bashundhara Group has been dedicated to manufacturing top quality products for the betterment of the country and its people. Continuing in this vein, the organization has introduced Bashundhara Toiletries products to the market. Bashundhara Toiletries Limited now offers a range of products including Bashundhara Power Wash Detergent Powder, Bashundhara Xtreme Toilet Cleaner, Bashundhara Lit Dish Wash Liquid and Bar, Bashundhara Air Freshener, Bashundhara Xtreme Plant Fiber Coil, and Bashundhara Smilezy Toothpaste in the categories of Home Care, Personal Care, Hair Care and Oral Care. The primary objective of Bashundhara Group is to make these high-quality toiletries products accessible to the mass people across the country through affordable pricing and robust distribution channels.

Among many others, Mostafizur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Bashundhara Group; Mohammad Masudur Rahman, Chief Sales Officer; Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Chief Financial Officer of BPML; Mohammad Majedul Islam, Company Secretary of Sector C; Mohammad Alauddin, Head of Marketing at BPML; Shoaib Mahmud, Deputy Manager at Bashundhara Toiletries Limited Marketing department and the BPML other concern employees were also present at the event.

