Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023, 4:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bashundhara Toiletries Ltd embarks on its journey

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

The journey of Bashundhara Toiletries Ltd commenced on Sunday with a launching ceremony held at Hall No. 5 of the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), says a press release.
Safwan Sobhan Tasvir, Vice Chairman of Bashundhara Group was present as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.
In one of his significant speeches, he emphasized, "Bashundhara Group is dedicated to the development and economic prosperity of our nation. Multinational companies operating in the toiletries industry have been successfully conducting business in our country for a considerable period. As a local company, we aspire to establish a place in the minds of consumers with our indigenous products. By accomplishing this goal, we not only create employment opportunities for numerous individuals but also enable the general public to purchase products at fair prices. Consequently, Bashundhara Toiletries will play a special role in the economic advancement of our country. With our advanced microbiological research facilities and skilled workforce, we ensure the highest quality standards for our products. Our toiletries line has thoughtfully crafted to cater to the everyday needs of the people".
For more than two decades, Bashundhara Group has been dedicated to manufacturing top quality products for the betterment of the country and its people. Continuing in this vein, the organization has introduced Bashundhara Toiletries products to the market. Bashundhara Toiletries Limited now offers a range of products including Bashundhara Power Wash Detergent Powder, Bashundhara Xtreme Toilet Cleaner, Bashundhara Lit Dish Wash Liquid and Bar, Bashundhara Air Freshener, Bashundhara Xtreme Plant Fiber Coil, and Bashundhara Smilezy Toothpaste in the categories of Home Care, Personal Care, Hair Care and Oral Care. The primary objective of Bashundhara Group is to make these high-quality toiletries products accessible to the mass people across the country through affordable pricing and robust distribution channels.
Among many others, Mostafizur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Bashundhara Group; Mohammad Masudur Rahman, Chief Sales Officer; Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Chief Financial Officer of BPML; Mohammad Majedul Islam, Company Secretary of Sector C; Mohammad Alauddin, Head of Marketing at BPML; Shoaib Mahmud, Deputy Manager at Bashundhara Toiletries Limited Marketing department and the BPML other concern employees were also present at the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
180 businesspersons get CIP status
Deposits thru agent banking rise further in March
ATAB seeks travel tax exemption on Umrah Hajj
DCCI, BSCIC for working jointly to develop industries
Mannan praises planning ministry officials for hard work
BGMEA chief elected president of a leading NGO
Benapole Land Port faces equipment shortage
IEEE holds Robotics for Climate Change competition


Latest News
PM joins post-budget dinner
Preparatory Meeting of UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2023 wraps up in Dhaka
Police firmly committed to enabling smooth Eid journeys for all: IGP
Suspect in Agargaon security guard murder arrested
Sorry if anyone felt hurt, says CEC about his comment on IAB candidate
Bangladesh come from behind to beat Maldives, keep SAFF dream alive
Dollar exchange rate for repatriated export income increased to Tk107.5
BNP can't tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan
Formation of polls time govt possible through talks: Fakhrul
Shaheed Kamaruzzaman's birth centenary observed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Fake note factory busted in city, 9 held
Padma Bridge gives a boost to tourism
Security guard stabbed dead in Agargaon
Ignoring speculations Biden, Modi drop Bangladesh issues
Last working day today before Eid
Saudi-French relations: the sky is the limit
BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony
Cumilla's Bibir Bazar port to remain closed for 6 days
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft