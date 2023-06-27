Video
Dan Cake brings tortilla ruti ahead on Eid ul Azha

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

Dan Cake brings tortilla ruti in market ahead on Eid ul Azha, says a press release.
Dan Cake's tortilla ruti is just like our homemade ruti. Which can easily be served in the busyness of Eid day and there is no concern about the quality. These rutis are a perfect combination of any kind of meat curry.
It is our tradition to entertain guests with the meat of sacrificed animals on Eid al-Adha. And so various items of beef and mutton are cooked for the guests as well as for own cunsumption. And with all these items Polao or Ruti is very important. Ruti can be made at home but ready-made options are also available in the market.


