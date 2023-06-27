Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023, 4:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BIGD holds int'l conference on digital finance for women

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Business Desk

BIGD holds int'l conference on digital finance for women

BIGD holds int'l conference on digital finance for women

BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) held a two-day hybrid international convening titled "Making Digital Finance Work for Women," at BRAC Centre in Dhaka, on June 21, 22.

The event had two hundred and twenty attendees, including international guests from Kenya, India, the United States, Canada and the UK, says a press release.

The conference featured two engaging panel discussions, five thought-provoking academic sessions, and three keynote presentations. Esteemed researchers and practitioners including Michael Carter of the University of California, Davis; Timothy Ogden of the Financial Access Initiative at NYU-Wagner; Erica Field of Duke University; and Munshi Sulaiman of BIGD presented research findings on how digitalization of microfinance and wages in both formal and informal sectors can empower women economically. They also identified some of the key barriers to and opportunities for women's use of digital financial services (DFS).
Key takeaways from the conference include the following: 1) traditional paths to scale will not reach the digitally excluded; 2) DFS are not traditionally designed for women, so women experience challenges their male counterparts do not; 3) if we want to improve digital financial equality, we need to improve women's digital onboarding experience and offer choices in terms of how they pay for transactions; 4) and we need to be nuanced about how we conceptualize and design interventions for different groups of women. For example, we need to develop DFS that work specifically for women with disabilities.

A highlight of the event was the small group addas, in which intimate groups of ten conference attendees engaged in rich discussion on topics including the gender-informed design of digital microfinance and inclusion in DFS.

BIGD also organized a poster presentation exhibition featuring the work of a broad array of researchers, implementers, and policymakers in the field of DFS and women's economic empowerment. Jonathan Fu, a Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Zurich, received the top poster award for his work titled "The benefits (and limits) of digital financial capability training: Evidence from Cambodian payroll accounts."

The event concluded with a panel discussion including Anir Chowdhury of Aspire to Innovate (a2i); Lila Rashid, formerly of Bangladesh Bank; Issam Mosaddeq of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office; Seth Garz of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Imran Matin, the executive director of BIGD, moderated the event,


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
180 businesspersons get CIP status
Deposits thru agent banking rise further in March
ATAB seeks travel tax exemption on Umrah Hajj
DCCI, BSCIC for working jointly to develop industries
Mannan praises planning ministry officials for hard work
BGMEA chief elected president of a leading NGO
Benapole Land Port faces equipment shortage
IEEE holds Robotics for Climate Change competition


Latest News
PM joins post-budget dinner
Preparatory Meeting of UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2023 wraps up in Dhaka
Police firmly committed to enabling smooth Eid journeys for all: IGP
Suspect in Agargaon security guard murder arrested
Sorry if anyone felt hurt, says CEC about his comment on IAB candidate
Bangladesh come from behind to beat Maldives, keep SAFF dream alive
Dollar exchange rate for repatriated export income increased to Tk107.5
BNP can't tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan
Formation of polls time govt possible through talks: Fakhrul
Shaheed Kamaruzzaman's birth centenary observed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Fake note factory busted in city, 9 held
Padma Bridge gives a boost to tourism
Security guard stabbed dead in Agargaon
Ignoring speculations Biden, Modi drop Bangladesh issues
Last working day today before Eid
Saudi-French relations: the sky is the limit
BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony
Cumilla's Bibir Bazar port to remain closed for 6 days
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft