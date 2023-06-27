Video
Decline in BD shipments to Russia hampers export growth

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's shipments to Russia dropped by almost 30 per cent Y-o-Y to US $ 432 million in July-May due to difficulties in supplying goods due to its ongoing war with Ukraine, resulting in a US $ 183 million decrease compared to the previous year.
The slide in earnings has shattered hopes of suppliers surpassing US $ 1 billion in earnings in a highly promising emerging market. The conflict has hindered export growth not just for apparel items, but also for other goods, Apparel Resources reported on Monday.
Due to the war, Snowtex Group, a garment exporter, shifted from direct to indirect shipment of outerwear to Russia, resulting in a significant volume decline.
In 2021, their exports were worth US $ 1.42 million, but in 2022, it plummeted to US $ 33,500, a Y-o-Y decline of over 97 per cent. SM Khaled, the Managing Director, had anticipated a 30 per cent growth in the market prior to the war, but shipments were hindered due to the severe fallout from the conflict.
The company recently received an order for 15,000 garment items and expects more orders from Russia. However, due to massive economic sanctions imposed on Russia since the war, payments have been delayed as major Russian banks have been removed from SWIFT.
Khaled is now forced to use a third party for shipping goods to Russia due to difficulties in financial transactions. However, Snowtex expects overall export to bounce back as sales in European markets, including the UK, are improving.
The shipment of frozen fish in the Russian market is also affected by a decline in demand due to the depreciation of the Russian currency. The garment sector has experienced a significant decline in exports to Russia. Some exporters have resorted to alternative routes and currencies for trade with Russia, and they are hopeful for a rebound in exports.


