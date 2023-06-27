NRBC Bank re-elects Parvez Tamal, Rafiqul Islam as Chairman, Vice Chairman

S.M. Parvez Tamal has been re-elected as Chairman of NRBC Bank, while Rafiqul Islam Mia Arzoo has been re-elected as Vice Chairman at the 167th meeting of the Bank's board of directors, held on Sunday. They were unanimously re-elected.





Before this, they were re-elected as Directors through direct voting by the shareholders in the Bank at 10th annual general meetings (AGM). The appointments of S.M. Parvez Tamal, Rafiqul Islam Mia Arzoo, and Abu Bakr Chowdhury as Directors have received the approval of Bangladesh Bank.





S.M. Parvez Tamal, a successful expatriate and Sponsor Shareholder of NRBC Bank assumed the position of Chairman of the board of directors on December 10, 2017.



Parvez Tamal, who holds a master's degree from the Institute of Statistics and Economics in Russia, is also a successful entrepreneur in the field of IT distribution. As a non-resident Bangladeshi (NRB), he has achieved the prestigious CIP Award (Commercially Important Person) multiple times for his substantial contribution to remittance inflow. Parvez Tamal is also a distinguished member of FBCCI.





Rafiqul Islam Mia Arzoo, who obtained his graduate degree from Georgia Technical University, has been re-elected as Vice Chairman of NRBC Bank. Before his current role at NRBC Bank, he served as the Chairman of the Bank's audit committee.





Abu Bakr Chowdhury, another successful expatriate businessman and sponsor of the Bank, previously held the position of Director. He was also been re-elected as Director of the Bank. Following his appointment, he has now become a member of the Bank's executive committee.