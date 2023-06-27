RMG factories to set up model health clinics





He said ensuring workers' health and well-being is an imperative to ensure sustainable development of the RMG industry and the trade body remains committed to achieve the goal.

"BGMEA in collaboration with the government of Bangladesh, local and international labour organizations, the ILO, and development partners are putting efforts to improve the health and welfare of the garment workers.

We're committed to continue our endeavors in this regard," he said.

Faruque came up with observations while addressing a workshop and award-giving ceremony held in a city hotel on Sunday, said a press release.

BGMEA vice president Md. Nasir Uddin, Director Haroon Ar Rashid, chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Labour and ILO Affairs ANM Saifuddin, Jatiya Sramik League President Nur Kutub Alam Mannan.

President of Industrial Bangladesh Council (IBC) Amirul Haque Amin, President of Bangladesh National Garments Employees League Sirajul Islam Rony, and National Project Coordinator of EIS Nowshin Shah also spoke on the occasion.

BGMEA Director Md. M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury, President of Bangladesh Textile & Garment Workers League Z M Kamrul Anam, Secretary General of IBC Kutubuddin Ahmed, General Secretary of the Federation of Garments Workers China Rahman were present.

Moreover, General Secretary of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Worker Federation Babul Akhtar, Joint Secretary General of Jaitya Mohila Sramik League Syeda Khairunnahar Tamrin and representative from GIZ Asaduzzaman (Ruman) were also present at the event.

The BGMEA President said, "The experience and learning gathered by the 15 garment factories which have participated in the pilot project will be helpful for other factories to establish their Model Enterprise Clinics and BGMEA will continue its support in this regard."

Representatives of the 15 participating garment factories were awarded in the event for their outstanding performance to the pilot program.



