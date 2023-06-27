Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023, 4:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

RMG factories to set up model health clinics

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has said BGMEA factories will get support from 15 other factories participated in pilot health project to set up model health         clinics.
He said ensuring workers' health and well-being is an imperative to ensure sustainable development of the RMG industry and the trade body remains committed to achieve the goal.
"BGMEA in collaboration with the government of Bangladesh, local and international labour organizations, the ILO, and development partners are putting efforts to improve the health and welfare of the garment workers.
We're committed to continue our endeavors in this regard," he said.
Faruque came up with observations while addressing a workshop and award-giving ceremony held in a city hotel on Sunday, said a press release.
Under the Employment Injury Scheme (EIS) Project, BGMEA organized the learning dissemination workshop and award-giving ceremony for its member factories to establish model enterprise clinics.
BGMEA vice president Md. Nasir Uddin, Director Haroon Ar Rashid, chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Labour and ILO Affairs ANM Saifuddin, Jatiya Sramik League President Nur Kutub Alam Mannan.
President of Industrial Bangladesh Council (IBC) Amirul Haque Amin, President of Bangladesh National Garments Employees League Sirajul Islam Rony, and National Project Coordinator of EIS Nowshin Shah also spoke on the occasion.
BGMEA Director Md. M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury, President of Bangladesh Textile & Garment Workers League Z M Kamrul Anam, Secretary General of IBC Kutubuddin Ahmed, General Secretary of the Federation of Garments Workers China Rahman were present.  
Moreover, General Secretary of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Worker Federation Babul Akhtar, Joint Secretary General of Jaitya Mohila Sramik League Syeda Khairunnahar Tamrin and representative from GIZ Asaduzzaman (Ruman) were also present at the event.
The BGMEA President said, "The experience and learning gathered by the 15 garment factories which have participated in the pilot project will be helpful for other factories to establish their Model Enterprise Clinics and BGMEA will continue its support in this regard."
Representatives of the 15 participating garment factories were awarded in the event for their outstanding performance to the pilot program.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
180 businesspersons get CIP status
Deposits thru agent banking rise further in March
ATAB seeks travel tax exemption on Umrah Hajj
DCCI, BSCIC for working jointly to develop industries
Mannan praises planning ministry officials for hard work
BGMEA chief elected president of a leading NGO
Benapole Land Port faces equipment shortage
IEEE holds Robotics for Climate Change competition


Latest News
PM joins post-budget dinner
Preparatory Meeting of UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2023 wraps up in Dhaka
Police firmly committed to enabling smooth Eid journeys for all: IGP
Suspect in Agargaon security guard murder arrested
Sorry if anyone felt hurt, says CEC about his comment on IAB candidate
Bangladesh come from behind to beat Maldives, keep SAFF dream alive
Dollar exchange rate for repatriated export income increased to Tk107.5
BNP can't tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan
Formation of polls time govt possible through talks: Fakhrul
Shaheed Kamaruzzaman's birth centenary observed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Fake note factory busted in city, 9 held
Padma Bridge gives a boost to tourism
Security guard stabbed dead in Agargaon
Ignoring speculations Biden, Modi drop Bangladesh issues
Last working day today before Eid
Saudi-French relations: the sky is the limit
BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony
Cumilla's Bibir Bazar port to remain closed for 6 days
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft