Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023, 4:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, AFD sign $303m credit deals for 3 crucial dev projects

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Bangladesh and Agence Fran�aise de Développement (AFD) or the French Development Agency have entered credit facility agreements (CFA) for three crucial development projects, totalling EUR 277 million (approximately USD 303 million).
The CFAs were signed recently by Sharifa Khan, secretary to the Economic Relations Division, representing Bangladesh, and Benoit CHASSATTE, AFD country director for Bangladesh.
Under the CFAs, AFD will provide EUR 62 million for the BRT project, EUR 175 million for the Chattogram Metropolitan Sewerage Project, and EUR 40 million for the BEST Project.
The first project, known as the Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project (BRT Company Component), aims to establish a sustainable urban transport system in Gazipur City Corporation (GCC). This project will introduce a 20 km Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor - serving as a pilot project to provide a holistic solution for integrated urban mobility.
The second project, the Chattogram Metropolitan Sewerage Project for North Kattoli, addresses the long-awaited needs of Port City dwellers. It involves the construction of a sewerage system and wastewater treatment infrastructure for the North Kattoli catchment area, located in the northwest part of Chattogram city.
The third project, called the Bangladesh Environmental Sustainability and Transformation (BEST) project, is a joint effort between AFD and the World Bank. It aims to enhance environmental regulations and enforcement in Bangladesh. The project focuses on curbing pollution and improving environmental quality by strengthening the country's technical and administrative capacity.
AFD, a bilateral development agency responsible for implementing official development assistance on behalf of the French government, has been actively operating in Bangladesh since 2012.
AFD's support encompasses a wide range of development projects, including urban development and infrastructure initiatives such as water and sanitation, public transport, and urban services. They also focus on power and green energy projects, including energy efficiency and renewable power, as well as corporate and social responsibility endeavours aimed at enhancing safety standards and environmental and social performance.
To date, AFD has committed EUR 2,101 million in technical assistance projects and has provided Bangladesh with a budget support loan of EUR 300 million, demonstrating its sustained commitment to the country's development.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
180 businesspersons get CIP status
Deposits thru agent banking rise further in March
ATAB seeks travel tax exemption on Umrah Hajj
DCCI, BSCIC for working jointly to develop industries
Mannan praises planning ministry officials for hard work
BGMEA chief elected president of a leading NGO
Benapole Land Port faces equipment shortage
IEEE holds Robotics for Climate Change competition


Latest News
PM joins post-budget dinner
Preparatory Meeting of UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2023 wraps up in Dhaka
Police firmly committed to enabling smooth Eid journeys for all: IGP
Suspect in Agargaon security guard murder arrested
Sorry if anyone felt hurt, says CEC about his comment on IAB candidate
Bangladesh come from behind to beat Maldives, keep SAFF dream alive
Dollar exchange rate for repatriated export income increased to Tk107.5
BNP can't tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan
Formation of polls time govt possible through talks: Fakhrul
Shaheed Kamaruzzaman's birth centenary observed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Fake note factory busted in city, 9 held
Padma Bridge gives a boost to tourism
Security guard stabbed dead in Agargaon
Ignoring speculations Biden, Modi drop Bangladesh issues
Last working day today before Eid
Saudi-French relations: the sky is the limit
BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony
Cumilla's Bibir Bazar port to remain closed for 6 days
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft