BKB signs APA agreement with Financial Institutions Division

Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for fiscal 2023-24 has been signed between Bangladesh Krishi Bank and the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance on Sunday, says a press release.





Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah and Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Md. Shawkat Ali Khan signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations.







Additional Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division Md Azimuddin Biswas NDC and General Manager of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Mohd. Khaleduzzaman along with concerned officials were present on the occasion.