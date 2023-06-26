Ankhi's husband lodges complaint, seeks Tk 20m in compensation





Yakub Ali Sumon, the husband of Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi who lost her baby due to the alleged negligence of doctors at Central Hospital, has lodged a complaint against the hospital and Dr Sangjukta Saha with the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council.



He accused the doctors at Central Hospital of concealing information and providing the 'wrong treatment' to Ankhi during labour, which ultimately led to both her and her child's deaths.





Ankhi, a student of Eden College, went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a painless delivery after watching videos posted on social media by Dr Sangjukta. She underwent routine check-ups at the hospital on a few occasions since then.



On Jun 9, Mahbuba went into labour and in Dr Sangjukta's absence, her assistant was called in to oversee the delivery. He and another one of Sangjukta's assistants ensured the family that the doctor was at her chamber and set up an appointment for Mahbuba.



Yakub took Mahbuba to Central Hospital around midnight and the staff at the hospital told him Dr Sangjukta was at the labour ward before taking them there.



Mahbuba was then taken inside the ward to see Dr Sangjukta, Yakub claimed.



"They first asked me to wait outside and then asked me to pay the admission fee downstairs. I brought the money receipt and wanted to talk to Dr Sangjukta, but I was told that the doctor was busy as my wife was in the process of delivering the child."



"Without my permission, Muna Saha and Shahazadi Mustarshida Sultana from Dr Sangjukta's team made my wife do some exercises for 45 minutes. They then decided to make an incision for an easier delivery but cut through her urinary tract, rectum and other organs, leading to severe bleeding."



The doctors failed to stop the bleeding and performed a C-section without the family's consent, according to Yakub.



When he started looking for Dr Sangjukta, the doctors said she was not there. "Dr Shahazadi said she did everything in line with Dr Sangjukta's instructions and asked me to take the patient to Dhaka Medical College Hospital," he said.



Ankhi was subsequently admitted to the CCU of LabAid Hospital. The next morning, Central Hospital informed Yakub that his newborn had died. Mahbuba passed away on Jun 18.



Yakub said the couple had been enjoying a happy married life for the last three years and had a lot of plans for their child.



