Monday, 26 June, 2023, 2:22 PM
37 more people named in charge sheet in Tk 2,000cr money laundering case

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Court Correspondent

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a supplementary charge sheet accusing 37 more persons in a case filed for laundering Tk 2,000 crore abroad allegedly by two brother- Barkat and Rubel of Faridpur.

Raihan Uddin Khan, Assistant Superintendent of Police of the CID and also the Investigation Officer (IO), submitted the supplementary charge sheet accusing 47 people before the court of Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Special Judge Court No- 9 of Dhaka.

The concerned court Bench Assistant Saiful Islam confirmed this to the Daily Observer on Sunday.
Earlier, another IO on March 3 in 2023 submitted a charge sheet accusing ten persons including Barkat and Rubel.

On September 1 in 2021  the trial court Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman found some irregularities in the case during the charge hearing. The Judge instantly suo motu ordered the IO for further investigation in the sensational case.The court set July 5 for hearing on the charge sheet.

The most notorious accused in the charge sheet are former minister Engr Khondker Mosharraf Hossain's brother Khondker Mohtesham Hossain Babar, the two brothers -- Faridpur City Awami League's expelled general secretary Sazzad Hossain Barkat and his brother Faridpur Press Club's suspended president Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, Faridpur City Awami League president Nazmul Islam Khondker Lebi,  Faridpur City Jubo League's former general secretary Asibur Rahman Farhan, AHM Fuad, Fahad Bin Wazed alias Fahim, Quamrul Hasan David, Muhammad Ali Minar and Tariqul Islam alias Nasim.

District Awami League leaders blame Faridpur-3 constituency member of parliament Khondker Mosharraf Hossain for creating the reign of crime and corruption.

On June 26 in 2020, the CID filed the case with the Kafrul police station in the capital against Barkat, his brother Rubel  and others, accusing them of laundering the money.

In the case, it was stated that Barkat and Rubel became the owner of huge amount of illegal property by controlling the tender business of LGED, BRTA, Roads and Highways Division, different government departments in Faridpur city from 2010 to 2020. Besides, they accumulated huge amount of illegal wealth by indulging in drug dealings, grabbing and selling lands. They became the owners of 23 AC and non-AC buses, drum trucks, boulder business, Pajero jeeps etc. A large portion of the money was siphoned off from the country through hundi.


