Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 June, 2023, 2:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Probe against BFF Prez, others to continue

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division's Chamber Judge on Sunday rejected appeal petitions filed by Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salahuddin and others against High Court Division's order to probe corruption allegations against them.

Chamber Judge, Justice Abu Zafar Siddique rejected the appeal petitions saying that no one except the President of the country "is above the law".

The appeal petitions were filed by Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salauddin, Senior Vice President Abdus Salam Murshedi and former General Secretary Abu Naeem Sohag against an order of the High Court Division that had ordered an inquiry into corruption allegations regarding government fund against some officials of Bangladesh Football Federation after FIFA imposed a sanction in 2022.

However, the Chamber Judge issued status quo on the part of the HC order that had directed agencies to probe the corruption allegations.

While hearing the appeals, the Chamber Judge  said that no one except the President was beyond the purview of the law. Where is the obstacle to  investigate into the allegations of corruption against BAFF officials?

BFF President Kazi Salahuddin and Vice President and finance committee Chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy had filed appeals challenging the HC order.

The Chamber Judge sent the leave to appeal petition to the full bench of the Appellate Division for hearing on July 9.

On May 15, the High Court Division had ordered the ACC, Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Youth and Sports Ministry to conduct inquiry into the corruption allegations raised against the officials concerned of BFF and to submit the probe reports before it in four months.

The HC also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain why their inaction to conduct the inquiry into these allegations should not be declared illegal.

Barrister Mehedi Hashan Chowdhury appeared for  Salam Murshedi and Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ankhi's husband lodges complaint, seeks Tk 20m in compensation
37 more people named in charge sheet in Tk 2,000cr money laundering case
US spy agencies detected early signs of Russia revolt: Media
Putin survives Wagner revolt but forced to cut deal
Probe against BFF Prez, others to continue
People leaving capital to celebrate Eid
Sacrificial cow rawhide prices set at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per sqft in Dhaka
Traffic policeman, 6 others killed in road accidents


Latest News
Two held with 90-kg hemp in Bagerhat
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Kabiraj, assistant get life imprisonment for raping housewife in Rajbari
JS passes Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget
IFC providing $50 million to BRAC Bank to support trade finance
Rain likely in Dhaka, other divisions
Student found dead under bridge in Naogaon
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine
Most Read News
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Army, RAB men killed in Gopalganj road accidents
4 sentenced to death for war crimes
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
BGCCI seeks special trade privilege for BD in post-LDC period
Cattle trader killed after pickup van hits parked truck
Actions needed to reach targets of achieving net zero emissions
MFS war on poverty: A big success story
Cop among three killed on the expressway road accidents
Fugitive top Hizb ut-Tahrir leader Shakir arrested after 9 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft