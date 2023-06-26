Probe against BFF Prez, others to continue







Chamber Judge, Justice Abu Zafar Siddique rejected the appeal petitions saying that no one except the President of the country "is above the law".



The appeal petitions were filed by Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salauddin, Senior Vice President Abdus Salam Murshedi and former General Secretary Abu Naeem Sohag against an order of the High Court Division that had ordered an inquiry into corruption allegations regarding government fund against some officials of Bangladesh Football Federation after FIFA imposed a sanction in 2022.

However, the Chamber Judge issued status quo on the part of the HC order that had directed agencies to probe the corruption allegations.



While hearing the appeals, the Chamber Judge said that no one except the President was beyond the purview of the law. Where is the obstacle to investigate into the allegations of corruption against BAFF officials?



BFF President Kazi Salahuddin and Vice President and finance committee Chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy had filed appeals challenging the HC order.



The Chamber Judge sent the leave to appeal petition to the full bench of the Appellate Division for hearing on July 9.



On May 15, the High Court Division had ordered the ACC, Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Youth and Sports Ministry to conduct inquiry into the corruption allegations raised against the officials concerned of BFF and to submit the probe reports before it in four months.



The HC also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain why their inaction to conduct the inquiry into these allegations should not be declared illegal.



Barrister Mehedi Hashan Chowdhury appeared for Salam Murshedi and Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.



