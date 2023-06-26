People leaving capital to celebrate Eid







This year Eid journey on highways and waterways are hassle free and journey by railway became comfortable.



According to our correspondents, on Sunday morning, although there was no traffic jam at Chandana intersection in Gazipur, there was rush of passengers since the morning.

Arman Ali, who was on his way home, said, "I was concerned about how to return home. But when I came to the highway, I saw that there was no problem."



Alimul Haque, holding a baby in his arms, said "I think this time Eid journey will be easier and comfortable. But, the rush and sufferings may increase a day before Eid."



Members of the law enforcement agencies are working at various points to ensure smooth Eid journey. On the other hand, there is no passenger suffering on the waterways either. Launches and ferries are leaving river ports and ferry ghats on time.



Shahab Uddin, on a Daulatdia bound ferry from Paturia, said that although the highway was not congested, trucks carrying cattle caused public suffering.



Another passenger said that people did not have to wait for long to board ferries and there was no long queues of vehicles.



BIWTC pressed 27 ferries on Paturia-Dauladia and Aricha-Kazirhat routes.



Besides, there were 31 launches and 39 speedboats on these routes.



Since Padma Bridge was opened to traffic, there has been no rush of passengers at the capital's Sadarghat to board launches for long journeys, except for during Eid.



On Sunday, Sadarghat was also full of homebound people.



Meanwhile, private operators pressed more launches to cope with the rush of passengers.



Eid journey by railway has become comfortable as trains are running on schedule.



Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Masud Sarwar said that trains were leaving and arriving on schedule to make passengers safe and comfortable.



