Sacrificial cow rawhide prices set at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per sqft in Dhaka

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The government has fixed the prices of salted-rawhides of sacrificial animals for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, increasing the prices by Tk 3 compared to the prices of previous year.

The prices of treated rawhides of sacrificial cows have been fixed at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per square foot (sqft) in the capital city and Tk 45 to Tk 48 per sqft outside of Dhaka.

Besides, the prices of goat hides have been fixed at Tk 18 to Tk 20 per sqft while the prices of she goat skins set at Tk 12 to Tk 14 per sqft.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced the latest prices of rawhides of cows, goats and she  goat on Sunday after holding a meeting with the stakeholders, including tanners and traders. Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh along with tannery owners, Tarif Commission officials were present in the meeting.

During the Eid-ul-Azha in 2022, the government increased the price of rawhide of sacrificial cows by Tk 7.0 per square foot (salted) across the country compared to the prices in 2021.

The prices of rawhide of sacrificial cows were fixed at Tk 47 to Tk 52 per sqft (salt-applied) in the capital city and Tk 40 to Tk 44 outside Dhaka during the last Eid festival.

Besides, the prices of goat hide had been set at Tk 18 to Tk 20 per sqft, while the prices of she goat hide had been set at Tk 12 to Tk 14 per sqft for the sacrificial animals nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Minister said that exporting rawhide should be allowed if tannery owners or traders are found involved in any kind of manipulation on prices.

Prices of rawhide are fixed every year, but no reflection is seen in the market- what will be the actions of the Commerce Ministry this time, the Minister replied that there will be monitoring of rawhide this time as well. However, if the tannery owners resort to manipulations, rawhides will be allowed to be exported.

Stating that legal actions will be taken if the prices of salt are increased unreasonably, the Minister said, market monitoring will be strengthened. The district administration has been instructed to take necessary measures in this regard.

The Minister also urged for quick salting of the rawhide as the heat is high this year.

The Commerce Minister said this time too there will be monitoring. However, if the tannery owners do any manipulation, export of wet blue or rawhides will be allowed.

Tipu Munshi said, "The way the salt price has been increased is not logical. Since the Ministry of Industries controls what the production and the prices should be, it is in a position to dictate. If we know the exact price, we would try to keep it within the limit. We will try not to increase the price beyond what is there."


