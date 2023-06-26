Traffic policeman, 6 others killed in road accidents





At least seven people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Munshiganj, Mymensingh, Patuakhali and Kurigram on Sunday.



Our Munshiganj' Correspondent reports two persons including an on-duty traffic police were killed as a microbus ran over them on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway at Louhajang in Munshiganj on Sunday.





The deceased police constable, Md Motaleb Miah, 32, was posted at Mawa Traffic Point, while the identities of the deceased woman could not be known immediately.



Additional Superintendent of Munshiganj police Mohammad Tofael Hossain Sarker said a microbus ran over a woman around 10:00am losing control over the vehicle. It later hit a traffic policeman and three others.



The unidentified woman died on the spot, while Motaleb was declared dead after being taken to local Upazila Health Complex.



The three injured are undergoing treatment at the Health Complex. Police seized the microbus but its driver managed to flee.



Our Mymensingh Correspondent adds a cattle trader was killed and two others were injured after a pickup van carrying sacrificial cows hit a parked truck at Bhaluka upazila in Mymensingh district on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Siddiqur Rahman, 35, son of Haji Abdus Salam, of Bakshiganj Upazila in Jamalpur.



According to police, the trader was going to Dhaka by a pickup van to sell 11 cows. The vehicle hit a parked truck on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Meherabari area after its driver lost control over the steering wheel of the vehicle, leaving three people injured.



The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where Siddiqur Rahman succumbed to his injuries. A cow was also killed in the accident.



Our Patuakhali Correspondent writes a tractor driver was killed after the vehicle turned over on him while working in a field in Dashmina Upazila in Patuakhali on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 23, son of late Hanif Bepari, a resident of Kaunia village in the upazila.



Witnesses said Al Amin was ploughing a field with his tractor in Uttar Banshbaria village on Saturday morning. The tractor overturned and fell on him when he was going out from the field, leaving him critically injured.



Our Kurigram Correspondent writes a man and his son were killed after being hit by a shallow engine run trolley at Phulbari upazila of Kurigram district on Sunday morning.



At least seven people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Munshiganj, Mymensingh, Patuakhali and Kurigram on Sunday.Our Munshiganj' Correspondent reports two persons including an on-duty traffic police were killed as a microbus ran over them on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway at Louhajang in Munshiganj on Sunday.The accident happened at about 9:30am near Mawa Toll Plaza of Padma Bridge North Police Station intersection. Three other people were also injured.The deceased police constable, Md Motaleb Miah, 32, was posted at Mawa Traffic Point, while the identities of the deceased woman could not be known immediately.Additional Superintendent of Munshiganj police Mohammad Tofael Hossain Sarker said a microbus ran over a woman around 10:00am losing control over the vehicle. It later hit a traffic policeman and three others.The unidentified woman died on the spot, while Motaleb was declared dead after being taken to local Upazila Health Complex.The three injured are undergoing treatment at the Health Complex. Police seized the microbus but its driver managed to flee.Our Mymensingh Correspondent adds a cattle trader was killed and two others were injured after a pickup van carrying sacrificial cows hit a parked truck at Bhaluka upazila in Mymensingh district on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Siddiqur Rahman, 35, son of Haji Abdus Salam, of Bakshiganj Upazila in Jamalpur.According to police, the trader was going to Dhaka by a pickup van to sell 11 cows. The vehicle hit a parked truck on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Meherabari area after its driver lost control over the steering wheel of the vehicle, leaving three people injured.The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where Siddiqur Rahman succumbed to his injuries. A cow was also killed in the accident.Our Patuakhali Correspondent writes a tractor driver was killed after the vehicle turned over on him while working in a field in Dashmina Upazila in Patuakhali on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 23, son of late Hanif Bepari, a resident of Kaunia village in the upazila.Witnesses said Al Amin was ploughing a field with his tractor in Uttar Banshbaria village on Saturday morning. The tractor overturned and fell on him when he was going out from the field, leaving him critically injured.Our Kurigram Correspondent writes a man and his son were killed after being hit by a shallow engine run trolley at Phulbari upazila of Kurigram district on Sunday morning.