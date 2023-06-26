Video
UN officials praise BD peacekeepers' contribution

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

United Nations Under-Secretaries General Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Catherine Pollard jointly paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday.

In the meeting, they discussed different issues including the UN peacekeeping operations, climate change and women security, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters.

The UN officials said the world body has successfully completed 75 years of its peacekeeping operation.

They highly praised the Bangladeshi peacekeepers for their contribution to maintain peace.

In this regard, the prime minister told the UN officials that Bangladesh has been contributing to the UN peacekeeping missions for three decades with dedication and professionalism.

She said Bangladesh is the largest troops contributing country for the UN peacekeeping missions. "Some 7,500 Bangladeshi males and females are employed in nine UN peacekeeping missions around the globe," the press secretary quoted her as saying.

Catherine Pollard thanked the prime minister for Bangladesh's contribution to the trust fund to check sexual exploitation and abuse.

In reply, Hasina said Bangladesh is deeply committed to women security and increasing women's participation in UN peacekeeping.

She reiterated her government's zero tolerance policy against sexual exploitation and abuse.

She said Bangladesh has taken serious punitive measures against the individuals who were found guilty through investigation in this regard.

Talking about climate change, the PM said Bangladesh is a vulnerable country and her government is implementing mitigation and adaptation programmes with its own funds.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the United Nations Muhammad Abdul Muhith were present at the meeting.    �UNB


