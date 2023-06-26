Most RMG units haven't paid their workers salary, bonus as yet







In this situation, it's feared that most factories would not be able to pay salaries and bonuses before Eid.



The holy Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated next Thursday. However, until Sunday, more than half of the factories of the garment industry did not disburse Eid bonus to the workers. And only two and a half per cent of factories have paid half of the current month's salary. Pay-bonus rates are even lower in industries other than ready-made garments. It can be seen that the salaries of many factories in other industrial sectors, including clothing, are still outstanding for the month of May.

According to the Industrial police, Out of 9,915 factories, 1,753 factories have been given Eid-ul-Azha bonus. Still 4,593 factory workers are waiting for their bonus.



Out of the 1,624 factories belonging to BGMEA, the garment owners' organization, 9,63 factories have received bonuses. In other words, Eid bonus was not given in 6,61 factories.



Workers of 317 factories out of 699 factories affiliated to BKMEA, a knitwear owners' association, have been given bonuses. Eid bonus has not been given in 282 factories yet.



Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTM) has given bonus to 206 out of 359 units. And the bonus was not given to 153 factory workers. Out of 392 factories in Bepza, 292 workers have been paid. There are still 100 factories left.



Eid bonus has been paid to workers in 50 factories out of 90 in the jute mills sector. There are 40 factory where bonuses have not been paid as yet.



Besides, 3,394 out of 6,751 factories of other sectors have given bonuses. And the bonus was not given to 3,357 factory workers.



When asked why the rate of payment of salaries and allowances is still low, the Vice-President of BGMEA, the association of ready-made garment industry owners, Shahidullah Azim said, "Factories have started paying salaries and allowances to the workers."



"Within 2 to 3 days, most of the factories will pay the salary. We are monitoring this time like other times. He further said that there is some risk with the payment of salaries in 3 to 4 factories. We are trying to solve them," he added.



Labour leader Sirajul Islam said disbursement of bonuses have started. Compliant factories are paying bonuses equal to basic salary. And the subcontracting factory is paying close to half of the basic salary. Due to low purchase orders, there is a fear of problems with salaries in many factories. Some factories have also laid off some workers ahead of Eid.



Mohammad Hatim, of BKMEA, said most of the companies are paying salaries for the month of May. Hopefully, all our factories will give bonuses to the workers before the holidays.



He said the Ukraine-Russia war has begun to affect the world economy and trade. Exports of ready-made garments to various European countries, including Russia and Ukraine, have declined, bank transactions with many countries have stopped, and ship fares have risen.



Abu Naeem Khan Biplob, a worker leader at Narayanganj district said, "A crisis in factories has been created over salary and bonuses in many factories. Most of the owners give a grant of Tk 500 to Tk 1,000 without giving them bonus. Many do not at all pay. Bonuses amounting the basic salary are given in government institutions. However, those whose production brings in foreign currency are not given proper bonuses."



The 75th meeting of the National Tripartite Consultative Council (TCC) and the 15th meeting of the RMG TCC were held on June 6. There, the concerned parties discussed the payment of salaries and allowances of industries.



State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian presided over the meeting. At the end of the meeting, she urged the owners to give the workers Eid bonus and 15 days salary in June before the Eid-ul-Azhar holiday.



State Labour Minister Mannujan Sufian said, "Since Eid is at the end of the month, the owners will pay 15 days' salary of the current month of June along with Eid bonus." In view of the labour leaders' demand for full salary for the month of June, he said, '15 days' salary is mandatory.



However, if an owner has the capacity, he can pay a full month's salary. That is not mandatory. The State Minister also said, "Since garments are an export-oriented industry and to ensure smooth movement of people at home during Eid, the Eid holidays will start from Tuesday after working on Monday."



Most of the country's readymade garment factories haven't yet paid salaries and allowances to their workers and staff although only three days are left for the Eid-ul-Azha celebration.In this situation, it's feared that most factories would not be able to pay salaries and bonuses before Eid.The holy Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated next Thursday. However, until Sunday, more than half of the factories of the garment industry did not disburse Eid bonus to the workers. And only two and a half per cent of factories have paid half of the current month's salary. Pay-bonus rates are even lower in industries other than ready-made garments. It can be seen that the salaries of many factories in other industrial sectors, including clothing, are still outstanding for the month of May.According to the Industrial police, Out of 9,915 factories, 1,753 factories have been given Eid-ul-Azha bonus. Still 4,593 factory workers are waiting for their bonus.Out of the 1,624 factories belonging to BGMEA, the garment owners' organization, 9,63 factories have received bonuses. In other words, Eid bonus was not given in 6,61 factories.Workers of 317 factories out of 699 factories affiliated to BKMEA, a knitwear owners' association, have been given bonuses. Eid bonus has not been given in 282 factories yet.Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTM) has given bonus to 206 out of 359 units. And the bonus was not given to 153 factory workers. Out of 392 factories in Bepza, 292 workers have been paid. There are still 100 factories left.Eid bonus has been paid to workers in 50 factories out of 90 in the jute mills sector. There are 40 factory where bonuses have not been paid as yet.Besides, 3,394 out of 6,751 factories of other sectors have given bonuses. And the bonus was not given to 3,357 factory workers.When asked why the rate of payment of salaries and allowances is still low, the Vice-President of BGMEA, the association of ready-made garment industry owners, Shahidullah Azim said, "Factories have started paying salaries and allowances to the workers.""Within 2 to 3 days, most of the factories will pay the salary. We are monitoring this time like other times. He further said that there is some risk with the payment of salaries in 3 to 4 factories. We are trying to solve them," he added.Labour leader Sirajul Islam said disbursement of bonuses have started. Compliant factories are paying bonuses equal to basic salary. And the subcontracting factory is paying close to half of the basic salary. Due to low purchase orders, there is a fear of problems with salaries in many factories. Some factories have also laid off some workers ahead of Eid.Mohammad Hatim, of BKMEA, said most of the companies are paying salaries for the month of May. Hopefully, all our factories will give bonuses to the workers before the holidays.He said the Ukraine-Russia war has begun to affect the world economy and trade. Exports of ready-made garments to various European countries, including Russia and Ukraine, have declined, bank transactions with many countries have stopped, and ship fares have risen.Abu Naeem Khan Biplob, a worker leader at Narayanganj district said, "A crisis in factories has been created over salary and bonuses in many factories. Most of the owners give a grant of Tk 500 to Tk 1,000 without giving them bonus. Many do not at all pay. Bonuses amounting the basic salary are given in government institutions. However, those whose production brings in foreign currency are not given proper bonuses."The 75th meeting of the National Tripartite Consultative Council (TCC) and the 15th meeting of the RMG TCC were held on June 6. There, the concerned parties discussed the payment of salaries and allowances of industries.State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian presided over the meeting. At the end of the meeting, she urged the owners to give the workers Eid bonus and 15 days salary in June before the Eid-ul-Azhar holiday.State Labour Minister Mannujan Sufian said, "Since Eid is at the end of the month, the owners will pay 15 days' salary of the current month of June along with Eid bonus." In view of the labour leaders' demand for full salary for the month of June, he said, '15 days' salary is mandatory.However, if an owner has the capacity, he can pay a full month's salary. That is not mandatory. The State Minister also said, "Since garments are an export-oriented industry and to ensure smooth movement of people at home during Eid, the Eid holidays will start from Tuesday after working on Monday."