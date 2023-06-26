EC prepares to hold Ctg-10 by-polls July 30







EC has already prepared a list of 4,000 polling officials for 156 polling centres with 1,251 booths.

The Chattogram-10 constituency has been formed with Doublemooring, Pahartali and Halishahar thanas of the Chattogram Metrolpolitan Police.





Interested candidates must file their nomination papers by July 4.



The nominations will then be scrutinised on July 6 and the last day for withdrawing candidature is July 12. Symbols will be allocated the following day, according to the election schedule.



Lawmaker Afsarul Ameen, also a former minister, died after a three-year cancer battle on June 2.



The EC secretary said all centres in the Chattogram-10 by-polls will be monitored through CCTV cameras during the voting.



Awami League has already started distributing nomination papers.



A total of 23 nomination papers had been distributed in last days, Biplab Barua, Office Secretary of Awami League told the Daily Observer on Sunday.



CHATTOGRAM, June 25: The Election Commission (EC) has taken preparations for holding the by-polls of Chattogram-10 constituency, which fell vacant after the death of Dr Afsarul Ameen Chowdhury slated to be held on July 30.EC has already prepared a list of 4,000 polling officials for 156 polling centres with 1,251 booths.The Chattogram-10 constituency has been formed with Doublemooring, Pahartali and Halishahar thanas of the Chattogram Metrolpolitan Police.EC sources said, the training for the polling officials will be held from July 21 to July 26.Interested candidates must file their nomination papers by July 4.The nominations will then be scrutinised on July 6 and the last day for withdrawing candidature is July 12. Symbols will be allocated the following day, according to the election schedule.Lawmaker Afsarul Ameen, also a former minister, died after a three-year cancer battle on June 2.The EC secretary said all centres in the Chattogram-10 by-polls will be monitored through CCTV cameras during the voting.Awami League has already started distributing nomination papers.A total of 23 nomination papers had been distributed in last days, Biplab Barua, Office Secretary of Awami League told the Daily Observer on Sunday.